The unique story of the ‘Titanic’ necklace: luxury and curse of a diamond

During the week before the Oscar awards it is usual to look back and review the films that are part of the history of these awards, where it stands out Titanicthat With 11 awards in 1998 became one of the most successful next to Ben-Hur and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

In addition, Titanic had the record of having been the highest grossing since its premiere in 1997 Until she was unseed by Avatar in 2009, also the work of James Cameron. What few know is the interesting story that hides after one of their most iconic objects.

The Diamond Hope, the origin of the ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace

Titanic follows the love story between Rose and Jack, two different social classes who know each other in The famous ship, which sank in April 1912. A story in which a goal, the ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace, which is one of the commitment gifts received by the young woman played by Kate Winslet from her fiance, Caledon Hockley.

This jewel has iconic moments in the movie Titanic, in which it is a conduct value that exceeds 300 million dollars which is currently exhibited at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington.

Diamond Hope’s curse

A diamond that He belonged to the French royal familysince it was offered as a gift to Louis XIV by a traveler who had allegedly stolen him from a sanctuary dedicated to the goddess located in India. This is why it is supposed to have a curse with him.





In fact, this jewel became part of the belongings of Louis XVI and Queen Maria Antonieta, who died in the Guillotine of the French Revolution and those who are considered victims of the curse of Diamond Hope, which would be stolen at this time and lost until He reappeared in London in the nineteenth century and bought by Henry Thomas Hopethat gave him his name.

From there he would become part of various private hands, until he stressed in the aforementioned museum, where he is exhibited. James Cameron was based to create ‘Heart of the Ocean’ because one of the real passengers of the Titanic, Kate Philips, is collected in a report that carried a very similar pendant.

The ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace and the copies that were made

The ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace was one of the icon of the acclaimed film and that is why several copies were made, one of them carried by Celine DionInterpret of the main song of Titanic ‘My Heart Will Go On ‘and another for the actress Gloria Stuartwho played the role of the Rose Elder in the film.

Despite not being the original diamond referred to, the ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace created for ‘Titanic’ had great value, being a work of the ASPREY & GARARARD JEWELS and whose version included a blue sapphire of 171 carat and 103 diamonds.