An olive tree with roots “that immerse themselves in the Mare Nostrum and with seven olives on top, which symbolize the seven nations”. Puglia, therefore, and its symbol in the logo chosen for the G7: the event that will bring the world's greats to Borgo Egnazia, from June 13th to 15th.

On January 1, Italy assumed the presidency of the G7. “The group, made up of Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the EU – we read in the official account on of freedom and democracy and in addressing global challenges”.

In the concept of the logo, “The olive tree connects the sea with the landthe tradition of roots with the future, which by branching out unites in a dynamic and constructive way the relationship between the south and the north and the cooperation between the nations of the summit”.

Puglia is the Italian region with the most important olive growing heritagemade up of over 60 million plants – as many as all the Italians residing in their homeland – of which more than half are centuries-old and around 4 million specimens are even thousand-year-old.

An ancient legend tells that it was Zeus, in deciding who to assign the Greek region of Attica to, to ask the challengers: Athena and Poseidon, to try their hand at providing that land with the most useful gift. Poseidon provided the horse, Athena the olive tree. Zeus, claiming that the horse is for war while the olive tree is for peace, he judged his daughter the goddess victorious, and the capital of Attica was named “Athens” in her honor.

Bitter and sweet land, this one from Puglia, tempered by an inclement sun and crossed by the breath night of ancient eastern breezes. Noble land inside, which the legendary and valiant landing of a “Hellenic” made fruitful and famous. Land where – among many powerful people – the only, authentic and timeless 'King' remains the Olive Treein his humble, popular and multiple sovereign guises.

