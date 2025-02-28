Seven planets (Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury and Saturn) are briefly visible in the night sky this weeka ‘planetary parade’ that will not be produced again until 2040.

Four of the planets (Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Mars) will be visible to the naked eye. Saturn will be more difficult to see because he will be low on the horizon. A telescope will be needed to see the other two planets (Uranus and Neptune).

A good view of the horizon and a clear sky will offer the best opportunity to see them all. However, the window to see the seven planets will be very brief.

Dr. Edward Bloomer, an astronomer of the Real Observatory of Greenwich, told the BBC: “There is a unique opportunity to have seven planets in a convenient place for you to look for them.”

As the sun puts on, Saturn and Mercury will also be put on, which will make them particularly difficult to see.

“Really There are only a few minutes after sunset to see them before they disappear under the horizon. After that, you can still see Venus, Jupiter and Mars clearly for much longer, “added Dr. Bloomer.

The planets of our solar system orbit around the sun approximately in the same plane as the Earth. As orbiting different speeds and distances from the sun, there are times when they seem to align from the perspective of the earth creating a visual show, although the planets remain separated by large distances in space.

Venus and Jupiter will be the easiest to detect due to their brightness, while Mars will have a distinctive reddish tone.

“Uranus is technically visible to the naked eye, but a perfect view and ideal conditions are needed,” explains Dr. Bloomer.

To improve the possibilities of seeing as many planets as possible, it is recommended to go to a place with a clear view of the horizon and a minimal light pollution.