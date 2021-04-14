The general secretaries of UGT and CCOO, Pepe Álvarez (right) and Unai Sordo (left), this Monday in Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

The two main Spanish unions positively value the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which has been presented this Wednesday afternoon to the social agents. At the end of a long meeting at the Ministry of Economy, the leaders of the UGT and CC OO have praised the general lines contained in the government plan, although that has not prevented them from also detecting some turbulence.

“It is a good roadmap, which has been consulted and which has our contributions,” said the general secretary of UGT, Pepe Álvarez. However, the union leader has stressed that what the Executive has presented for the moment “is a roadmap that must be developed.”

Álvarez sees “positive aspects” in very generic issues that interest unions, such as the reform of the labor market or Social Security, but has insisted that there are many unknowns to be cleared up. Among others, he has cited “the way in which those funds are going to be distributed”, alluding to the 140,000 million that have to arrive from Brussels and that will be conveyed through the strategy presented this week by the Government. Other aspects of which UGT will be pending will be the union participation and the control capacity during the implementation of the different programs. Also of the repercussion that they have on the labor market, since Álvarez has emphasized that the objective is “that the job they create gains in quality”.

Labor market, pensions and taxes

In similar terms, the general secretary of CC OO, Unai Sordo, has spoken, who has assured that the plan “in general has had a positive assessment of the social agents.” Sordo has emphasized that the Spanish strategy “channels a volume of economic resources that should be used for the transformation” of the economy and the labor market. “In principle, the associated reforms respond to the approaches that CC OO had been making in terms of labor legislation, pensions or taxation”, he added.

But it is one thing that the subjects that are identified coincide and another is the sense in which their reforms will be addressed. As Deaf himself has recognized, it is pending “to specify spaces for negotiation and social dialogue that are undoubtedly going to be very complex.” The union leader has reiterated the positions of CC OO in this regard: a repeal of the labor reform of the PP in the labor market to prevent “precarious hiring and dismissals continue to be used systematically in companies.”

The unions want, for example, guarantees of maintenance of employment in companies that benefit from programs financed with European funds. Employer representatives have also attended the meeting, although they have not issued an assessment at the exit. Also present, in addition to the Minister of Economic Affairs and second vice president, Nadia Calviño, the ministers Yolanda Díaz (Labor), Isabel Celaá (Education), Reyes Maroto (Industry), Luis Planas (Agriculture), Pedro Duque (Science and Innovation) ) and Manuel Castells (Universities).