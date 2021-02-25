ARD and ZDF become one broadcaster? The SME and Economic Union is thinking about it. Your proposal for a merger has far-reaching consequences.

Berlin – Too fragmented, too expensive, too old: Such allegations against public broadcasting can be heard again and again. Reform processes are needed, innovations. This is also the opinion of the SME and Economic Union (MIT). If they have their way, far-reaching changes at ARD and ZDF should take effect.

As the world reported, a few contributors around the MIT chief and deputy chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, Carsten Linnemann, have met several times since 2019 to discuss. Former executives of the station are also said to have been there.

In a submission for further deliberations of the MIT leadership on Friday, that of the newspaper and also Time online is available, it says: “In the future there should only be ONE public broadcasting corporation. The previous broadcasters are to merge under this roof. Multiple structures should be eliminated. ”So no longer ARD and ZDF separately, but only one large broadcasting company – that is the plan. Much is to be reorganized and also called into question, for example a reduction to a few channels. “The radio stations must also be reduced to the core mission, so that a significant part of the 74 radio stations currently in use must be eliminated,” cited world.

Merger in public broadcasting: more of what private broadcasters don’t already cover

What is special at the moment is the federal character, which is to be retained by distributing specialist editorial teams to different locations. The future mandate is clearly formulated: “The aim is public service broadcasting, with better information and reduced entertainment, which will become cheaper overall with changed structures.” Live broadcasts, international reports and documentaries are named as examples. The station should concentrate on content that is not already covered by private providers.

It is important to note: “MIT is committed to public broadcasting that is financed by the general public.” For education and discourse, “seriously prepared, balanced, well-researched, including electronic offers” are required. The broadcaster should refrain from advertising, there should be a “lower broadcasting fee”.

This group’s proposal is not something that the entire Union Group has advised or absolutely supports. But in the end, the planned, slight increase in the radio fee caused a lot of political explosive material: Because the coalition seemed to break for a short time in Saxony-Anhalt, the project came to a standstill after much back and forth. Even after the storm on the Capitol in Washington at the beginning of January, there was criticism of the stations because instead of live reporting and current images, the normal program ran for a while.

Böhmermann reacts to the proposal of the SME and Economic Union with very own plans

The satirist Jan Böhmermann, whose program “ZDF Magazin Royale” runs on one of the stations concerned, reacted in his usual way to the MIT initiative via Twitter: “The CDU’s SME association should merge with the right-wing extremist AfD. That would be cheaper, meaningful in terms of content and unnecessary multiple structures would be omitted. ”On the other hand, the Junge Union München-Nord countered:“ The ZDF has already announced that it will have to save from 2022 if the broadcasting fees do not rise (which we hope with difficulty). Böhmermann can then save money. That would make sense in terms of costs and save the country a lot of bullshit. “

The ver.di union also rejects the proposal to merge ARD and ZDF. “According to ver.di chairman Frank Werneke, this is a ‘planned restriction of the diversity of opinion in Germany’”, they write on Twitter. (cibo)