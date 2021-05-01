The general secretary of CCOO, Unai Sordo (left) and that of UGT, Pepe Álvarez, this Saturday. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

The Madrid elections on May 4 mark the celebration of International Workers’ Day in Madrid. The general secretaries of CC OO, Unai Sordo, and UGT, Pepe Álvarez, have taken advantage of their appearance prior to the demonstration this Saturday to ask “to stop the extreme right”, in clear reference to Vox. In addition, they have put on the table their most classic demands of recent months: repeal of the 2012 labor reforms and 2013 pensions, increase in the SMI and recognition in the form of labor rights of essential services workers during the pandemic.

These demands will have to be heard by seven government ministers who have announced their presence in the May Day demonstration, which this year returns to the streets after the parenthesis of 2020. At the head of the Executive delegation will be the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, and the third and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz. “I find it gratifying that they come,” said Álvarez, who added that this is not why they are going to lower their requests. Sordo, for his part, insisted that “The best vaccine against the extreme right is to redo the social contract” and stressed that this Saturday is the day of “solidarity and recognition of the working class that Spain has carried forward in the worst crisis of the last century ”.

For his part, the UGT leader has made it clear that this May Day is “special”, because the fact that it is celebrated in the street “does not mean that everything that has been experienced in the country during this period is not present. last year and three months ”. Both Sordo and Álvarez have agreed that the model of “permanent precariousness, installed inequality, the enormous uncertainties that corrode millions of people” has to be faced, because, in their words, “it is the best vaccine for the moral miseries of the extreme right do not convince that the problem is the poorest or unaccompanied minors ”.

“We want to remember the hundreds of thousands of Spaniards who continue to have a hard time in Spain, the unemployed, the 1.2 million households whose members are all unemployed, who have had to queue to be able to have a life and livelihoods basic and all the workers who are being affected by the ERE and by the massive dismissals that irresponsibly are promoting some large companies in our country. Along these lines, Álvarez has pointed out that the financial sector “is abusing the citizens of the country after all that has been devoted to cleaning up the financial sector” and returning it “with layoffs.”

Both unions have remarked that the country has “a debt with its working class” and that “the growth of the second part of the year cannot be faced with the same reforms that impoverished Spain, that created more inequality and social exclusion.”