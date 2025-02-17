Last week, the unions that negotiate the Framework Statute – the law that regulates the working conditions of health personnel – decided to suspend the meetings they had scheduled with the Ministry until Mónica García served them urgently. They did it after the Minister of Health maintained meetings with other union organizations and associations that did not belong to the field of negotiation. This Monday, the situation has been redirected after the head of Health has met with negotiating organizations, which have agreed to resume negotiations to elaborate the norm.

During the meeting, representatives of FSES (Federation of Education and Health Unions), CCOO, UGT, CSIF and CIG-SAÚD have transferred to the minister the importance of studying the text exclusively in the field of negotiation, which in recent weeks, They have criticized, “it had been distorted.” They have referred to justify it to meetings about the framework statute that Health has maintained with associations or “unions that are not legitimized at the negotiating table.”

The minister, explained Rafael Rey, general coordinator of FSES, has pledged to develop negotiation with the unions that are part of it. «The organizations represent the group of professionals of the National Health System and we are the ones who have the responsibility of negotiating. We wanted to redirect the negotiation to the place where it has always had to be, ”he has launched.

Fernando Hontangas, president of the CSIF Health Sector, has also referred to the organizations that negotiate the text will defend all the professional categories they exercise in the health system. «Any category that feels abandoned that does not worry because it will not be so. We will be vigilant so that the organizations that are making noise outside feel recognized at the table and in the text ».









The unions, Ana Francés said, the representative of UGT at the negotiating table, will be “vigilantes so that the situation that has been given in recent weeks is not reproduced, where the Ministry and the Minister itself have been negotiating in parallel tables ». This Monday’s meeting, he pointed out, has been “satisfied” and has served to “resume” the trust “that was lost in recent weeks” and get to work again “in a single” text.

Precisely moments before the meeting, the Secretary of State of Health, Javier Padilla, referred to the Ministry attending the meeting with the intention of resuming the negotiations. He assured that his department maintained the date of April 3 as the last scheduled meeting from which a text to work with, although he also said that this period could be extended if necessary.

“It’s precipitated”

The unions believe that this date is precipitated and that it will not be viable to have a text by then. «It is a bit precipitous because there is a new text on the table and we have to review it. April is just around the corner and it will not be possible to get that text for early April, ”said French. The centrals have asked Health more time to achieve a rule that convinces all professionals.

The draft Marco Statute proposed has generated in recent weeks a total rejection by the medical unions, which criticize some of the measures it contains related to the day, the guards, the professional classification or the regime of incompatibilities that it raises . Last week, doctors from all over Spain concentrated in front of the Ministry to express their rejection. They want their own text that regulates their peculiarities, something that Garcia has already ruled out, but the minister did commit to collecting those specifities of the doctors in the project.