Delegates from the CC OO and UGT unions of the Region of Murcia traveled this Friday to the headquarters of the business organization Croem, on the occasion of the International Day for Occupational Safety and Health, to express their discomfort at the high rate of occupational accidents. There, they lit a candle in memory of the 51 victims in 2022. During the first months of 2023, six deaths were recorded.

In the protest, slogans were launched such as: “The situation that is being experienced is not normal” and “We are on time to prevent work accidents.” They consider that the accident statistics are “scandalous”, especially deaths at work and demanded that the regional government review the Occupational Health and Safety Strategy, which expired in December.

From Comisiones Obreras they regret that “work-related diseases continue to be hidden, becoming entrenched as the eternal pending issue of prevention.” «The economic crisis of the past decade had an impact on working conditions and on the financing of risk prevention, both within companies and in public policies. It ceased to be a priority objective and this slowed down the improvement in conditions that had been taking place since the beginning of the century. The legislative changes extended the precariousness of relations, which led to an upturn in the accident rate. And the Covid-19 pandemic served to verify the ineffectiveness of the Spanish preventive system, “said the union.

For its part, UGT warned that the Region of Murcia, like the rest of the country, is facing a “critical” moment. «The biggest challenge we face is to ensure that they comply with the regulations on occupational risk prevention, since in view of the data they are not doing so. Thus, the causes of fatal accidents at work do not change over time, they continue to be heart attacks and strokes, and the first cause of sick leave due to work accidents is overexertion, pathologies related to musculoskeletal disorders”, they stressed.