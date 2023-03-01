The unions once again take the reins of a new agreement for collective bargaining (AENC) and have sent this Wednesday to the employer a new proposal for a salary increase for the 2022-2024 triennium, after everything broke last May dialogue by both maintaining completely conflicting and irreconcilable positions. Almost a year later, and in order to unblock the negotiation and light a new agreement, his offer proposes a total increase of 13.25% for this period and a reformulation of the salary review clauses, with new criteria that are also based on the economic evolution of companies.

This was the main stumbling block of the previous negotiation: these clauses that shield the purchasing power of workers from the fluctuations of prices that the CEOE flatly refused to accept at a time when inflation rose to levels above 10%. not seen in over three decades past. In this way, the unions pick up one of the demands made by the employers: link the wage increase to the actual progress of the companies, although only a part.

Specifically, the joint document prepared by the UGT and CC OO defends an initial increase in the wages of workers covered by the agreement (around ten million) of 5% by 2022, which would therefore be retroactive; 4.5% for 2023 and 3.75% for 2024.

In addition, they propose including in the collective agreements a mixed salary review clause that includes an additional increase based on two criteria: on the one hand, the evolution of the purchasing power of salaries; and, on the other, the economic situation of the companies, measured by the evolution of their profit margin, according to the document.

The novelty of this system is that this additional increase is not based for the first time only on the rise in prices and, in addition, that it will be linked to the information obtained through the Economic Information System for Collective Bargaining (SIENC) so that the recovery of the purchasing power of wages is related to the economic evolution of the sectors through “reliable data”, according to the statement sent by both unions.

Likewise, the UGT and CC OO specify that in the event that inflation closes the year above the agreed initial increase, the wage recovery clause will preferably operate at the end of each year, although they open the door for them to be established in collective agreements other sequences of entry into force of the clause: at the end of the 2022-2024 cycle or a percentage distribution in both times (a percentage of the recovery at the end of the year and another at the end of the cycle).

To prepare this indicator, which they call SIENC, the unions ask Social Security to generate a list of the companies covered by each collective labor agreement based on the agreement code provided by each company.

Based on these lists, they state, the Tax Agency (AEAT) would add the information that it already publishes on sales (based on VAT returns), purchases (VAT supported) and salary payments (IRPF model 111) since 2014.

Órdago to the CEOE



Another novelty that this proposal from the unions brings is that they give the employers a period of two months to negotiate a new agreement. And what’s more, they launch an ordeal at the employers: if they do not reach an agreement before May 1, they urge the Government to raise the minimum contribution in Corporation Tax from 15% or 20% of total benefits.

«The Government cannot remain as an outside actor and must encourage the necessary consensus. To this end, we suggest that, if a wage agreement is not reached between unions and business organizations, it will promote the pertinent fiscal actions to channel those surpluses that are being appropriated by the business community, to the social majority, so as to reinforce the final consumption of families. and the risk of an economic slowdown greater than that already foreseen is removed, ”they point out.