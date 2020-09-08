On the left, the final secretary of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, speaks with the one in all CC OO, Unai Sordo. Subsequent, the President of the Authorities, Pedro Sánchez, with the leaders of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, and Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva. Chema Moya / EFE

The bulk unions, CC OO and UGT, don’t fairly like all of the information that comes from Brussels, nor the modifications that these could cause within the authorities’s agenda. Particularly, what they reject is that the arrival of group funds for reconstruction is conditioned to the repeal of the 2012 labor reform, offered for within the PSOE and United We Can Authorities pact, and to a reform that cuts pensions. “The Authorities can not give in to this blackmail,” says the final secretary of CC OO, Unai Sordo, when he speaks of the calls for which can be recognized by the so-called frugal nations. His taking pictures, particularly, is concentrated on Holland. “He does not have to provide in in any respect,” says Pepe Álvarez, UGT chief, requested instantly about this.

The unions demand that in September, after the vacations, within the agenda of social dialogue negotiations be resumed to repeal components of the labor reform that had been mentioned earlier than the pandemic exploded. The primary to seem have been modifications to collective bargaining and outsourcing. “We should always not take lengthy to advance in that,” says Sordo on the cellphone, fearful that with the present regulation when autumn arrives it is going to permit a “disorderly wage devaluation.” “In September we now have to renew it and nobody has advised me in any other case,” he provides, alluding to the conversations he often has with the assorted govt ministers.

Unai Sordo, common secretary of CC OO. On video, his response to the European Union pact.(Video: Europa Press)

“We’re going to go to September with this challenge,” says Álvarez, in dialog with this newspaper. “That’s what the signed agreements say”, abounds, in clear reference to the settlement for employment signed within the gardens of La Moncloa a number of weeks in the past, in which there’s discuss of “modernizing” labor laws and recovering the dialogue tables that stopped the outbreak of the coronavirus disaster.

In Sánchez’s Cupboard this place has supporters. On the head of them is the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz. But in addition detractors, the third vice chairman and Minister of Financial system, Nadia Calviño. The arrival of messages from Brussels favorable to park modifications within the labor reform is a continuing within the Spanish political debate. However what worries the UGT and CC OO, even when they don’t say it brazenly, is that the place of the vice chairman is now being strengthened.

Moncloa doesn’t resign to repeal the PP labor reform, however Govt sources admit that these plans could possibly be delayed past the autumn, as EL PAÍS has superior this Monday, within the face of Brussels’ reluctance to counter-reforms of every kind. For Spanish commerce unionists, there must be no hyperlink between the arrival of funds and reforms within the sense that nations just like the Netherlands suggest, with a tightening of labor laws and cuts in pensions.

Sordo calls for that Sánchez not give in if these situations are being raised. “These are components of political distortion. I assume Mark Rutte [primer ministro holandés] It launches this message in an inner code ”, he says. The repeal by components of the 2012 labor reform till the event of a brand new Employees’ Statute is among the commitments that the PSOE and United We will reached of their Authorities pact. Within the get together led by the vice-president Pablo Iglesias, they cling to that settlement and discard that the talk on labor reform is on the desk within the negotiation of European funds.

Wage devaluation

The discount in salaries – the so-called inner devaluation, which was activated after the rescue of Spain in 2012 – is among the fears of the unions if the factors of the labor reform on which they demand extra speedy modifications stay in pressure within the autumn. Deaf, conscious that on the return of summer season the scenario could also be extra stark, he factors out that if components of collective bargaining authorised in 2012 usually are not touched upon, a “disorderly wage devaluation” could outcome, in reference to unilateral reductions in salaries by entrepreneurs with out going by negotiation. CC OO anticipates “issues” with the unions if this case shouldn’t be corrected quickly.

The repeal of the labor reform was a union demand from the second it was authorised. The socialist authorities didn’t get the required help to hold out its proposals on the finish of the final legislature, though there was no consensus within the Govt itself: on one facet was Magdalena Valerio, then Minister of Labor, in favor of modifications; and within the different once more Calviño, who a number of weeks in the past put the cry within the sky when the PSOE and Podemos agreed for a number of hours with Bildu the whole repeal of the labor reform.