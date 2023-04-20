The judicial case that investigates possible corruption in the awarding of contracts and in the incorporation of personnel to the Cartagena Port Authority recounts as a popular accusation the unions Comisiones Obreras (CC OO) and the General Union of Workers (UGT). Their incorporation into the process occurred after each one had finally faced the 15,000 euros of bail that were required of them –30,000 in total–. Despite paying the money, the unions have appealed the amount, to reduce it.

Yesterday, Wednesday, magistrate Virginia Urrea was scheduled to take a statement from two new witnesses: a representative of a technology company and a person in charge of the communication department of the Cartagena Port Authority. Although, this did not occur due to the judicial strike.

However, the former general director of the Port, Fermín Rol, did declare that he was under investigation last Monday, although at the beginning of the process he was summoned as a witness. The judge questioned him about possible irregularities in the awarding of contracts, as well as in the hiring of a port police officer. Regarding the latter, Rol said that he did not hire personnel and that he was unaware of this matter.

One of the awards for which Rol was questioned by the judge was one of just over 30,000 euros to a communication agency at the contracting table, which he presided over. According to the magistrate’s questions, he was awarded after the celebration of the event for which he had been hired. Something that Rol claimed to be unaware of, and that “had he known, it would not have been done.” Although, the magistrate stressed that Rol should have been aware that this event, called ‘Live your port’, had been held previously since streets were even cut off to put on shows.

On the other hand, Rol’s defense considered that “his right to the presumption of innocence has not been respected, since he has been dismissed as general director of the Port without even waiting to exhaust the investigation phase. Nor to give him the opportunity to express himself, and that a reasoned order or a dismissal could be issued.

anger of the judge



The magistrate conveyed her anger to the participants in the case for the publication in LA VERDAD on April 3 of the image of former president Yolanda Muñoz sitting on the bench. In her statement, Muñoz pointed to Port employees for alleged anomalies. The previous president, Antonio Sevilla, is also being investigated.