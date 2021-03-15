The proliferation of blessings to unions of homosexual couples in collision with the traditional doctrine of the Church – including a recent case in a church in Ushuaia – led Pope Francis through the congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith to remember that these they are not legal for Catholicism. It is not an easy circumstance for a pontiff who from the beginning of his papacy sought to adopt an understanding attitude towards a sexual condition about which society accepts more and more naturally.

From that famous phrase of Francisco on the return flight from Brazil – “who am I to judge a gay looking honestly to God ”-, a few months after taking office, other winds seemed to sweep the Church in this matter. However, Jorge Bergoglio later clarified that he was only appealing to the current Catechism, from 1992, which says that homosexuals “must be welcomed with respect, compassion and delicacy” and that “any sign of unfair discrimination will be avoided with respect to them.” .

But also the Catechism affirms that relying on Sacred Scripture that presents them as grave depravities, Tradition has always declared that “Homosexual acts are inherently disorderly” (Doctrine of the Faith, about certain questions of sexual ethics, 1975). They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life ”. And complete: “They do not come from a true emotional and sexual complementarity. They can not be approved under any circumstances”.

The most conservative sectors of the Church – always ready to question any openness of Francis – are not willing to tolerate “doctrinal deviations that generate confusion among the faithful.” Issues such as the 2016 Pope’s approval of what Divorced Catholics in New Union Receive the Eucharist (the consecrated host) under certain requirements elicited – and continues to elicit – a harsh reaction from this minority sector, but very active, despite the fact that this possibility was approved by a synod.

The resistance is so strong that Francis had to freeze the motion of a later synod, which consisted of the priestly ordination of married men of proven faith and advanced age to be assigned to remote areas of the world with a serious shortage of priests. In addition, the access of women to the diaconate (the first ecclesiastical step) is still under study. Owner of a great political perception, Jorge Bergoglio “stretches” as far as he can, trying to limit the tensions within the Church.

His position on gays is well known. It is true that in a letter to some nuns when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, he was very hard on equal marriage, but that sounded like a message to the more conservative sector of the Vatican that wanted to displace him from Buenos Aires because they considered it “very soft.” Already at that time -as he ratified it as Pope- He was a supporter of the civil union to order a reality that would resolve issues of social work, inheritance and pension.

As pontiff he continued to meet with a gay couple who were friends and answer questions from many others. But Circumstances now led him to do something that he dislikes: brandishing ecclesiastical norms -which are in force- above the pastoral attitude. He seems to be willing to pay the price of criticism from the most open-minded sectors if this removes the ever-threatening risk of a schism.