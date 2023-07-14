With negotiations breaking down and the deadline expiring Wednesday at midnight, the actors union unanimously decided Thursday to go on strike, a decision Disney CEO Bob Iger called “very disturbing.” and at the “worst moment”. It is the first double work stoppage, as it joins that of screenwriters, at Hollywood studios in the last 63 years, which could become the worst disaster movie with the national cancellation of all film and television production.

Despite the last-minute intervention of a federal mediator, the actors’ union was unable to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organization that represents the main studios, networks and platforms. Fran Drescher, a former ‘The Nanny’ star and president of the Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), said the studio’s response to actors’ demands has been “insulting and disrespectful,” while Iger called expectations from the writers and actors as “just unrealistic”.

In a statement, Drescher emphasized the “lack of good faith” on the part of the studios, which have refused to engage on some issues and have “obstructed others,” forgetting the massive contributions of these professionals to the industry. The AMPTP, which is negotiating on behalf of Netflix, Walt Disney and other companies, said it was “deeply disappointed” with SAG-AFTRA’s decision to “walk away from negotiations.” The group said it had offered “historic wage increases and residuals” as well as “an innovative proposal” on artificial intelligence (AI) to protect performers’ digital images. The actors fear that their artificial digital generation images will be used without their permission or without proper compensation.

The producers noted that rather than continue negotiations, the unions have taken them in a direction that deepens the financial hardship “of thousands of people who depend on the industry for their livelihood.” Both Hollywood’s largest actors’ union, with 160,000 members, and the screenwriters’ union (WGA) are demanding base salary increases, as well as residual earnings from the broadcast TV era, plus guarantees that their work will not be replaced. by artificial intelligence.

Although the Writers Union has been on strike since May 2, actors and writers have not gone on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of the SGA. “You have to understand that it’s not just about making more millions of dollars,” said Sheryl Lee Ralph, a member of the union’s bargaining committee.

It is about, said the actress of ‘Abbott College’, 80% of the members of the union that includes common, elderly and highly dedicated workers who have not received an increase in the cost of living in 40 years, and who depend “on the kindness of large corporations.

The British Daniel Radcliffe pointed out that, although nobody wants strikes, the need to recalibrate is imperative given the turn that the industry has taken with the considerable changes of the last ten years, referring to the use of AI in film and television. For his part, Paul Walter Hauser indicated his support for the strike at a time of strength for both unions, actors and screenwriters.

The first consequences were already experienced last night. The ‘premiere’ of the film ‘Oppenheimer’ in London was brought forward so that the performers could be present, since in addition to not filming they cannot carry out any activity related to their work. In doubt is also the delivery of the Emmy Awards, scheduled for September, and that right now does not have professionals to write the gala or to deliver or receive the awards.