BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 21:44



The French teachers’ unions maintain the strike called for this Thursday to denounce the chaos caused in schools and institutes by the massive infections caused by the omicron variant and the continuous changes in health protocol in schools. At the national level, the Snuipp-FSU, the main center for primary school teachers, predicts that 75% of teachers will not go to their jobs and the closure of half of the country’s schools.

The French Executive continues to bet on keeping schools open despite the high number of infections. “There is nothing more dramatic than closing classes and sending students home,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said yesterday in the Senate. “There is no strike against a virus”, added, for his part, the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer.

“Contrary to what is maintained by the Executive, it is not the school that is open, but a form of nursery,” denounces the Snuipp-FSU, whose representatives assure that tomorrow’s mobilization will be “historic.” “It is not a strike against the virus, but illustrates the growing tiredness in schools,” according to this central.

The directors of the educational centers, teachers and parents complain that the continuous changes of protocol on the coronavirus create many headaches for staff and families, in addition to not avoiding contagion between students and workers in the sector.

In a week, the government has changed the rules on anticovid tests three times, adding to the confusion. According to the last protocol, if a case is detected in class, the rest of the students must do three self-tests in an interval of five days in order to stay in school. If the result is positive, confinement is mandatory.

“The measures announced by the prime minister are aimed at simplifying the lives of families,” said the president, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, who recognized, however, that “there is no perfect system.”

Some 10,400 classes, which represent 2% of primary education, remain closed when COVID-19 cases are detected and in application of the protocol established by the Government, Jean Castex said in the lower house on Tuesday.