The latest slap on the wrist that the European Union has given Spain due to the high rates of temporary employment that the country’s labor market systematically presents, and which occupy the highest levels in the Administrations, has not surprised the unions, who rate it from “shameful” to “repeated.” The new rapist, which EL PAÍS announced this Thursday, is novel in the sense that the recommendation of Brussels gains consistency from the moment in which it conditions its resolution to the economic counterpart that Spain will receive from European funds for the recovery from the covid -19, the ace of coins from which the Government proposes the restructuring of the Administrations.

“The interim has been caused by the administrations and its solution depends on the political will to undertake a reform, with legal certainty, that resolves this situation,” they argue from the Central Trade Union Independent and Officials (CSIF), who warn that in the The public sector is already “around 30%”, especially due to the malpractice of the bodies dependent on the Autonomous Communities. The union led by Miguel Borra has been denouncing in recent months that the outbreak of the pandemic has shown structural problems and the lack of material and human resources in areas such as health or education, which are those that register the highest levels of temporality.

Exemplariness

“It is striking that Europe has to draw our attention so many times to the issue of temporality and that it has to do so in the field of Public Administrations. It is not exemplary at all that they are the ones who abuse precarious employment the most ”, points out Paco García, coordinator of the Public Area of ​​CC OO. “We hope this threat will take effect. We are waiting to meet with the new managers of the Ministry of Public Function – led by Miquel Iceta after the departure of Carlina Darias – to present a battery of measures that have to do with the quantity and quality of employment ”, he adds Garcia.

Carlos Álvarez, general secretary of the AGE of the UGT points out that despite the fact that the temporality in the State Administration is at a “reasonable” 7%, “a legal modification that limits the generation of temporary pockets” is welcome.