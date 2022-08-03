THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 02:26



The works committee of the Cartagena Port Authority announced yesterday that it will denounce the president of this organization, Yolanda Muñoz, in court “for violating the rights of workers.” She criticized that she “has breached” the collective agreement, the Workers’ Statute and the Spanish Constitution, by forcing “not to respect the order established in the port police job bank, making contracts arbitrarily.”

The unions explained in a statement that the port police is with fewer troops than necessary to control the facilities. They stressed that the needs of other port services are not covered either and that private companies are contracted to carry them out. They gave as an example that “computer, electrical, vehicle maintenance services and delineation work have been privatized.”

In the same note they also made public that the workers have not yet received the productivity increases for 2019 and 2020 established in the State Ports Collective Agreement.

Yolanda Muñiz specified to LA VERDAD that she respects the assessment defended by the works council, but that her position “does not conform to reality”, since “the hiring has been carried out in accordance with current legislation.” “Our Human Resources and Legal departments are reviewing the contracts, as well as the corresponding job bank, applying the greatest possible transparency. Once the review process is completed, continuity will be given, in the appropriate legal modality, to the provision of basic services for workers”, added the port president.