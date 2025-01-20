CCOO and UGT have called on the Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Function, Óscar López, to call an “urgent” meeting and put on the table solutions to resolve the crisis that Muface is going through. In this sense, he has called on both the Government and insurers to reach an agreement “reasonable and satisfactory, ensuring stability in assistance services.”

“Doubts regarding the tender will remain for several more days, after the Executive decided to postpone the closing deadline until January 27,” criticize from both organizations. In this sense, the unions ask López to clarify what will happen if the second award is deserted again and what would be the scenarios possible in case of reaching this situation.

“Despite the attempts of Ministry of Public Function to calm the mutualists, there is nothing clear about their future,” they emphasize after accusing the insurers to pressure to “increase financing”. Both UGT and CCOO see it as a “priority” to offer “guarantees” to mutual members and for them to present themselves “necessary” measures to avoid a collapse of public health in the event that no company accepts the conditions.

Asisa is the only one of the three that provide the service in the last agreement which continues to analyze the offer, which includes an improvement in conditions of up to 33.5%. On the contrary, SegurCaixa Adeslas and DKV have distanced themselvesgiven that continuity would lead them to increase the losses of the last three years by 250 million and 70 million, respectively.