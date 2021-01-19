The general secretaries of CCOO and UGT, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, with members of their respective teams, in the joint meeting held this Tuesday. EFE

The patience of the CC OO and UGT unions to resume negotiations and repeal the labor reform of 2012 and the pension reform of 2013 has run out. So much so that they are going to go out to protest against this Government, made up of the PSOE and United We Can for the first time since it was established about a year ago. It has also contributed that the minimum wage was frozen at the beginning of this year. This Tuesday, in a joint meeting of both executives, both workers’ centrals have convened for next February 11 in the government sub-delegations concentrations “limited” to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

These protests, directed directly against the Government, represent a change in the behavior of the unions compared to recent months. Until now CC OO and UGT had agreed to park the negotiations on the 2012 labor reform due to the pandemic, but already in the last stages of the previous year they began to demand that they return to the point they were at in March, when there were significant approaches at this point . They are also concerned about the margin that the Executive leaves for negotiation in the plans that it has to send to Brussels.

“We must address the repeal of labor reforms [en referencia también a la de 2010]. Collective bargaining, collective dismissals, infinite precariousness of the workers of our country ”, has demanded the leader of UGT, Pepe Álvarez. “Willingness to negotiate, we have it all,” said his counterpart from CC OO, Unai Sordo.

Trade unions are also impatient with pensions. Although conversations with the Ministry of Social Security have already begun at this point, once the parliamentary recommendations of the Toledo Pact have been concluded, what bothers in this regard are the information that the Government is going to send a document to Brussels in which it advances the European Commission to extend the period for calculating future pensions up to 35 years (the current rule is taking this parameter to 25 years in 2022), which translates into an average reduction around the 6%.

And to this, as the manifesto presented, they add the demand for an increase in the SMI. “We do not give up raising the SMI in January, or in February or in March. We are going to demand that the Government make a proposal to improve the SMI ”, claimed Unai Sordo, from CC OO, who also asks that this increase is not conditioned to a social dialogue agreement because“ there is no possibility that it will reach an agreement with CEOE and Cepyme ”.