The unions expressed this Tuesday their rejection of point 25 of the programmatic agreement between PP and Vox, which establishes the modification of the Institutional Participation Law “to promote the method of competitive concurrence in the granting of subsidies, thus guaranteeing a more efficient use of public funds.”

According to the new spokesman for the Vox Parliamentary Group, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, signatory of the agreement with his PP counterpart, Joaquín Segado, this would end aid to employers and unions, as his party has promoted in other regions where he also governs in coalition with the popular And he said that these organizations will charge for services rendered to the Autonomous Community in concurrence with other institutions, in reference to the delivery of training courses.

In a statement, Comisiones Obreras (CC OO) requested “a detailed explanation” of this point and recalled that “the financial compensation received by the social agents of the Region of Murcia is not received as a finalist, but is a consequence of their participation at the different negotiating tables and monitoring commissions of the agreements signed by the Government of the Region of Murcia and the most representative social agents, such as the Quality Employment Strategy, Occupational Health Strategy, Prevention Plan and Fight against Tax Fraud, or like the Underground Economy Pact or the ETTs Table that are currently being negotiated.

The organization stressed that “trade union work is included within the fundamental rights conferred by the Spanish Constitution and the LOLS (Organic Law of Union Freedom) to the most representative trade union centrals of this country and of this region together with business associations” and hopes that “this point of the agreement really responds to a gesture of responsibility and not to a political marketing exercise that seeks to tarnish the image of the work carried out by the social agents”, whose disappearance “would mean a setback in the improvement of the quality of life of the citizenship”.

For its part, the UGT clarified that the “subsidies” to which the document refers are “compensation for the work carried out in the field of social dialogue and collective bargaining and for the tasks of representing and defending the interests of working people that we exercise”.

The organization assured that these aids “in addition to failing to cover the cost that such participation causes to the Union -and that we complete with our own resources- the recognized compensations, have a finalist assignment and are subject to their scrupulous justification and subject to their due verification and control by the regional administration”.

The UGT regretted that with this point of the document “you may want to question the work that the union organizations carry out” and expressed its confidence that “this agreement does not anticipate, in any case, setbacks in the improvements achieved from the Social Dialogue for companies and working people.