A worker cleaning an entrance to an El Corte Inglés store in Malaga. Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

El Corte Inglés has specified this Saturday to the workers’ representatives of its plans to reduce the workforce by 3,000 workers. At the end of the telematic meeting, four unions with representation in the company (Fasga, CC OO, UGT and Fetico) have issued a joint statement in which they warn that their position is going to be “forceful looking for some conditions of departure from the workforce above the legal limits and with the possibility of voluntary assignment”.

The department store chain’s intentions to reduce staff were known this Friday. The collective layoff of 3,000 workers would be the largest job adjustment in the company’s history. El Corte Inglés currently has 63,000 employees, for which this measure affects 5% of them.

At the meeting, the company promised to set up the negotiating committee next week, at which point the so-called consultation period opens, which should not exceed 30 days, according to the Labor Statute. The company representatives also have assumed, always according to the union statement, that they are going to seek that the exits of workers are voluntary and with “good economic conditions.”

The union claim that “exit conditions” are “above legal limits” translates into a claim that compensation is above the 20 days per year worked established by law in the case of justified dismissals or of the 33 days if they are not.

The 3,000 exits are, in principle, a maximum limit, so it could be that finally the reduction of workforce will affect fewer workers. In the previous adjustment, the company terminated the contract of 1,340 employees among those who were over 58 years old, however, requests to leave the company voluntarily exceeded 2,000. The conditions offered then for those who took advantage of the plan were that those affected would receive 70% of the net salary until they were 63 years old.

The pandemic has hit the accounts of El Corte Inglés, like those of the vast majority of companies. This led him to lose 510 million euros in the harshest of restrictions, between March and May of last year, when only his supermarkets emerged unscathed from the closures. However, this is due to a conjunctural situation to which must be added the change in the customs and demands of customers, increasingly focused on electronic commerce. This, probably, translates into changes in the structure of the workforce of companies such as those of the large supermarket chain: fewer personnel in stores and more in warehouses and in logistics for distribution.