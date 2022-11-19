On the Day of the Union, hearts and hearts rejoice with joy and happiness on a day dear to all of our souls. On the Day of the Union, the joys of the homeland enter the hearts, bringing with it the greatest achievements and civilizational gains that have been achieved thanks to God Almighty and His grace and pleasure on our dear homeland, and with the pioneering and historical efforts of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his founding brothers who made the nation’s renaissance And their hearts gathered to adhere to unity, and to walk in the path of unity, the path of growth, prosperity, progress and elevation.

On the Day of the Union, hearts and hearts are directed towards the sky, the world boasts of pride, dignity and dignity for a homeland whose wise leadership believed that its place and prestige is always on high.

On Union Day, we renew the highest verses of loyalty and belonging to the dear homeland and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and to their brothers Their Highnesses The members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the Rulers of the Emirates, congratulate and bless them, and praise the Lord Almighty for what has been achieved of the blessing of achievements, and what has been bestowed upon us in terms of development, progress and elevation, and we congratulate ourselves as the people of the United Arab Emirates as we step in the first decade of the second fifty towards glory, dignity and glory, We pledge to God, the nation and the leader of the march to remain loyal to the legacy of the late founding leader, redoubling determination, effort and giving in advancing the national development march to global horizons.

On the Feast of the Union.. Our duty as fathers, mothers and educators is to instill these lofty meanings and noble values ​​in the hearts of young people from future generations, and to tell them with awareness, knowledge and knowledge the story of the union, and how hearts and hearts gathered in the heart of one man and they all raised the flag of union flapping to the sky.

On the Day of the Union, we pray to God Almighty to bring it back to us for many years, and our dear homeland enjoys goodness, supremacy, dignity, leadership, creativity and innovation under the auspices of the leader of the march. On the Day of the Union, we congratulate ourselves, open the doors of a bright tomorrow, and draw a map for the future under the flag of the nation and its flickering emblem. Hearts and hearts are directed to the sky, the world boasting of pride, pride and dignity for a country whose wise leadership believed that its place and prestige is always on high.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award