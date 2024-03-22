The Union Society for Human Rights praised the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in combating terrorism and drying up its sources globally, and noted its contributions to promoting world peace and consecrating international commitment to human rights..

This came in two oral statements delivered by the association, in cooperation with the Arab-European Forum for Dialogue and Human Rights, during the general discussion of the fourth item of the work of the 55th high-level session, held at the United Nations Palace for Human Rights, in Geneva, pertaining to “human rights situations that require the Council’s attention.”“.

Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, President of the Union Society for Human Rights, in the first oral statement submitted before the Human Rights Council, appreciated the efforts of the United Arab Emirates to combat terrorism and dry up its sources of support and financing. She stressed the importance of the commitment and cooperation of countries to implement the International Partnership Agreement to Combat Terrorism, pointing out that terrorist threats It represents a major challenge to human rights at the global level and constitutes a severe threat to international peace and security as it contributes to threatening human security, depriving civilians of their basic rights and killing innocent people, as well as increasing violations and deprivation of basic rights, especially life, freedom of movement and personal safety..

Al-Kaabi urged the Human Rights Council to strengthen its efforts and activate its mechanisms to provide international protection from terrorist acts and activities in the world, explaining that the risks and threats that terrorism poses to human security are constantly increasing, despite the great efforts made by the United Nations, the Security Council, and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Human rights, the formation of an international committee to combat terrorism, and the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

For her part, Maryam Al-Ahmadi, Vice President of the Union Society for Human Rights, in the second statement before the Human Rights Council, praised the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates to spread world peace and establish international commitment to human rights..

Al-Ahmadi stressed the important and effective role of the Human Rights Council, and its legal and moral responsibility in protecting the lives of civilians, especially women and children, who pay the heavy price of conflicts in their countries, especially in terms of weak opportunities for a decent living and the fragility of the health, educational, economic and development systems..