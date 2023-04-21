Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

In a state initial reception center, refugees wait in a queue in front of the food distribution. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Dealing with asylum seekers puts Germany to the test again and again. The Union should have the confidence to lead the debate, comments Christian Deutschländer.

Munich – The Union is groping its way to a difficult debate. Are the benefits for refugees too high? It’s tricky because there’s so much excitement potential and a cheap envy reflex in it, quickly poison in the halfway calmed migration debate. But it is also tricky because the question is essentially justified. An above-average number of asylum seekers specifically move to Germany – a richer, more promising country with higher benefits. Individually understandable, but overall there is a grossly unequal distribution in Europe.

Asylum seekers: Employment rates of migrants in Bavaria significantly higher

The question of the level of performance and standards is actually just a crutch. The deeper problem is that Europe affords uncontrolled entry and onward travel. If there were asylum procedures at a protected EU external border, these migrants (this is not about Ukrainian war refugees) could be distributed fairly. As a reminder, you have a right to protection from persecution, and nobody should change that, but you do not have a right to protection in a country of your choice.

The Union has been weighing its words more carefully lately. In Bavaria, the CSU is making a far-reaching change of course, allowing well-integrated, rejected asylum seekers to keep jobs in the state. Overall, the employment rates of migrants in Bavaria are significantly higher. The Union can therefore have the confidence to conduct the legally complex debate about reduced benefits, but also about shortened legal channels, in a serious and clear manner. (Christian Deutschlaender)