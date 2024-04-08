La Unión achieved its fourth consecutive victory in a match that was marked by the expulsion of Pau Pérez in the first half, which weighed down the Blaugranas throughout the entire match, as they were unable to score in mining territory.

The locals came out a little more daring, putting many balls into the area and trying to take advantage of the visitors' inaccuracies in the first minutes. In one of them Alvarito had the first in his boots but failed in making the decision.

Moments later, Pau Pérez went to the street after a strong tackle on Jorge García. It was the 22nd minute and the Blaugranas had to face a total of 70 minutes of the match with inferiority against one of the most in-form rivals in the category.

Fran Alcoy's men took the initiative without much depth until the end of the first half with a very serious yeclano in defense that redoubled its efforts so that the blue and white team did not make its numerical superiority noticeable.

The At. Union: Ángel, Monty, Héctor, Jorge (Franco, 46), Antón, Grillo, Sergio León (Adrián, 74), Alvarito, Iván Aguilar (Tato, 87), Juampe, Salido (Luis Castillo, 79). 1 – 0 Yeclano: Zarco, Gabri Clemente, Andrés R. (Tiko Iniesta, 63), Riquelme, Pau Pérez, Salinas (Serpeta, 63), Algisi (8silvente, 78), Olmedo, Pedrosa, Satoca (Juanje, 53). Goal:

1-0: m. 67, Javi Grillo.

Referee:

González Rodríguez. He admonished the locals Jorge, Sergio León, Monty and Tato; and the visitors Riquelme and Pedrosa and sent off Pau Pérez in the 22nd minute.

Incidents:

Municipal. from La Unión, 800 people.

In the second half, the locals went out in search of the goal, doing a lot of damage on the right wing with a very unbalanced Alvarito.

Adrián Hernández's men did not give up and little by little they appeared in the Union area. When the Blaugranas were at their best, the figure of Javi Grillo appeared, who showed off his glove with a whip from 25 meters to overtake the mining team in the 67th minute.

After the goal, the visitors poured on Ángel de La Calzada's goal, which stopped two dangerous attacks from those from the highlands. In stoppage time, the visiting team almost equalized in an action by Pedrosa that went just wide.

Triumph for La Unión that extends their sensational form where they take three points again and consolidate themselves as the most powerful team in this second round.

The defeat for the Azulgreanas leaves the first place in the table very complicated after the victory of the leader Sevilla Atlético that leaves the distance at five points with only 12 left to play, despite the fact that those from Yecla with the results recorded this day They already have the ticket for the playoff mathematically.