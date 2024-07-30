RST member Barzykin criticized the right of all regions to a tourist tax

A tourist tax in Russia will be introduced in 2025, said Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Yuri Barzykin. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the specialist spoke about the specifics of the new type of tax in the regions.

“Any municipality in Russia will be able to introduce it, even if it is not a tourist one. This, by the way, is where our complaints lie. That any municipality, whether industrial, rural, or any other, introduces a tourist tax. And all accommodation facilities are required to pay one percent per day, whether a person has come on business, or as a guest, or as a tourist. That is, this is not entirely correct,” Barzykin noted.

The Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry also reported that the collection rate will increase every year and in 2029 will amount to five percent of the cost.

“Life and practice will show whether municipalities will be able to manage it wisely [средствами]”,” he added.

One percent won’t do much harm. During this time, it may become clear where it’s empty and where it’s thick Yuri BarzykinVice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry

The tourist tax will replace the resort fee, which is being levied experimentally until the end of this year in some regions of the country. The specifics of the innovation were explained by lawyer Marina Yagnyukova.