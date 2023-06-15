RST Vice President Barzykin: early booking will help save on vacation

In order for the rest to be as profitable as possible, it is necessary to prepare for it in advance. For example, early booking, at least 30-40 days in advance, as well as a careful choice of a vacation spot, will help to save a lot. This was told to Lente.ru by the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Yuri Barzykin.

“The most popular destination within the country is traditionally the Black Sea coast. But besides Sochi itself, there is, for example, the Lazarevsky district, where there is also the sea, but prices are noticeably lower. Below prices and in Krasnaya Polyana. And it’s an hour and a half drive from the airport to the Tuapse district, but there are complexes along the entire coast, ”said Barzykin.

Crimea today is also much cheaper than other destinations, but the expert drew attention to significant problems with logistics. He considers buses an alternative to rail transport. The journey time is about the same, but the prices are much lower.

“Lower than on the Black Sea coast, prices in the Kaliningrad region, for example, in Solnechnogorsk. But it’s colder there. There is the Altai Territory, this is no longer a beach, but an ecological, sanatorium-and-spa vacation, Barzykin said. – You also need to remember about early booking, at least 30-40 days in advance, this will help to significantly reduce the cost of your vacation. And, of course, the travel distance is important: the road, as a rule, takes 25 percent of the cost of the entire trip.”

Earlier it was reported that Russian tourists were outraged by the prices for holidays in the country, calling them too high. This is indicated by a study by Otkritie Bank and Rosgosstrakh. 44 percent of citizens called them only slightly high, and another 31 percent – excessive. Only 19 percent of the respondents found holidays in Russia affordable.