The soccer union, Futpro, considers “positive” the condemnation of Luis Rubiales for his uncontentive kiss to Jenni Hermos of the Federation is “insufficient”, even “ridiculous,” and “feel a worrying precedent.”

Futpro exalizes that the sentence “shows the total credibility of the testimony of Jennifer Hermos sexual in any field ”.

Feel a worrying precedent, as it conveys that sexual aggressions can have ridiculous economic consequences for the aggressor “

Futpro statement





However, the union “appeals that the fine imposed is the lowest contemplated for this type of crime” because it implies that the context, in full celebration for the achievement of the World Cup in Australia, “justifies” the facts. In this way, it considers that “it is essential to continue working so that no circumstance minimizes the seriousness of a sexual assault and its impact”, especially with this type of cases, where there was a “hierarchical superiority between the parties.”

He emphasizes that the amount is “insufficient”, which “feels a worrying precedent, as it transmits the message that sexual aggressions can have ridiculous economic consequences for the aggressor.” Futpro concludes stating that “it is essential that justice reflects more forcefully the damage suffered by the victims and guarantees a reparation according to the seriousness of the facts.”

This is the full statement of Futpro:

“In relation to the sentence issued by the National Court regarding the conviction imposed on Luis Rubiales, from Futpro we want to express the following:

In the first place, we consider the conviction for ‘sexual assault, since it reinforces the importance of consent and shows the total credibility of the testimony of Jennifer Hermoso. This judicial decision represents an advance in the protection of the rights of victims and in the fight against sexual violence in any field.

On the other hand, we grind that the fine imposed is the lowest contemplated for this type of crime understanding that the situation of celebration in which the events occurred justifies them. We believe that it is essential to continue working so that no circumstance minimizes the seriousness of a sexual assault and its impact on the victim taking into account at all times the situation of hierarchical superiority between the parties.

Luis Rubiales, at the exit of the trial for his uncontentive kiss to Jenni Hermoso. Javier Soriano / AFP

We also consider that the amount set for compensation in favor of Jenni Hermoso is insufficient. This fact feels a worrying precedent, as it transmits the message that sexual aggressions can have ridiculous economic consequences for the aggressor. It is essential that justice reflects more forcefully the damage suffered by the victims and guarantees a reparation according to the seriousness of the facts.

From Futpro we reaffirm our commitment to the defense of the rights of soccer players and with the fight against any type of sport violence. We will continue working so that firm steps continue to a more just society, in which all the players are treated with dignity and respect“

The AFE “celebrates a historical sentence”

The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) positively valued the sentence attributed to Luis Rubiales after the kiss to the player Jenni Hermosos in the final of the 2023 World Cup, which values ​​as “historical and that marks a precedent in the justice of our country”.

The AFE showed in a statement his respect for the judicial decision on the ruling of the National Court about the crimes of sexual aggression and coercion for which the former president of the RFEF Luis Rubiales was tried, of 10,800 euros of fine distributed in 18 months of payments and a restraining order of the victim of not less than 200 meters.

“We positively value that there has been a conviction, the fact that the judgment itself recognizes that The AFE.

The organization recalled in its letter that they were “the only soccer union who appeared as a popular accusation in the case of Jennifer Hermoso” and continued to say that the resolution “represents a significant step in the defense of women’s rights and in the fight for a sport free of abuse and inequalities. ”