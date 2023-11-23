The Union of Journalists of Russia proposed to reward Rossiya-24 correspondent Boris Maksudov, who died after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The head of the SJR, Vladimir Solovyov, announced this on Thursday, November 23.

“Our colleague is worthy of a state award,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

Soloviev noted that the work of a journalist is fraught with risk, especially for the profession of a war correspondent. He expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

The head of the SJR said that in such cases a person is awarded the Order of Courage posthumously. He also stressed that the organization is ready to help Maksudov’s family, the TV channel reports. “Star”.

Earlier this day it became known that Maksudov, wounded after being hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, died, reports NSN.

On air “Soloviev LIVE” Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova offered condolences in connection with the death of the journalist, reports RT.

Maksudov was injured as a result of a drone strike by Ukrainian nationalists on a group of Russian journalists, which occurred the day before, on November 22, in the Zaporozhye region. The correspondent of the Rossiya-24 TV channel was promptly evacuated to a medical facility of the Ministry of Defense.

Later that day, one of the members of the group of journalists who were hit revealed details of the incident. He noted that after the first explosion there was a second one, and then the copter flew away.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian regions against the backdrop of a special operation in the Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

