The National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappé, who was not included in the team’s squad for the pre-season tour of Japan. The corresponding statement was published on July 22 at site organizations.

As UNFP noted, as long as the players remain at the club, they must have the same working conditions as other players.

“UNFP considers it appropriate to remind managers that pressure on a worker, for example, by worsening working conditions in order to force him to leave or agree to what the employer wants, is a moral harassment that French law strongly condemns,” the statement said.

The organization also recalled the right of the union to file a civil and criminal lawsuit against any club that behaves in this way.

The day before, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Mbappe was put up for transfer by the leadership of PSG. Also, the footballer was expelled from the team for the pre-season tour to Japan, which is scheduled from July 22 to August 2.

The striker found out about the club’s decision after a friendly match with Le Havre, which ended 2-0. It was Mbappe who scored the winning goal. For the footballer, the club’s decision came as a surprise, but he accepted it.

On June 30, it became known about the closing of the deal for the transfer of Mbappe from PSG to Real Madrid. The parties agreed on all conditions for the transition of the 24-year-old French striker.

According to the Spanish edition of Marca on July 7, PSG believe that Mbappe has again decided to leave for Real Madrid after the departure of Karim Benzema. Back in May, talks between Mbappe and PSG over a contract extension were heading in the right direction, but things suddenly changed after Benzema’s transfer. The athlete refused to renew his contract with the football club, the publication indicated.

The fact that the football player is not going to renew the contract was reported on June 12 by the French newspaper L’Equipe. His agreement with PSG expires at the end of the 2023/24 season. The club believed that Mbappe would move to Real Madrid in 2024.

Mbappe moved to PSG in the summer of 2017. In the 2022/23 season, he scored 41 goals and made 10 assists in 43 matches in all competitions. In total, he has 212 goals and 98 assists in 1260 matches for PSG.