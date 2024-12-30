At a time when there is so much talk about commissionsin Parliament, in the media, in the courts and on the streets, we have learned that The Government has increased the subsidy for 2025 to the so-called majority unions, CCOO and UGT, up to 32 million eurosdouble what they received in the year that is now ending. A figure that represents a historical maximum and that the Executive justifies by the rise in the CPI and the increase in its participatory powers both nationally and internationally.

Well, if we stick to the argument of inflation The fair, serious and correct thing would have been to upload this union subsidy online with the increase of 2.8% that has been approved for pensions and not that 50% jackpot that reeks of nepotism.

And in the case of participatory attributionsgiven the efforts carried out during the year, none in favor of job creation, we assume that on the national stage they must refer to the payment to political servility and the services provided to the so-called Minister of Labor to plunder the productive sector, break social dialogue and impose manu militari measures such as the increase in the SMI or the reduction of working hours, without addressing the reasons of companies and experts.

While at the international level the only relevant contribution, not to the workers but to the sanchismo ruler and associates, has been the mission of Pepe Álvarez, re-elected general secretary of the UGT, as Sánchez’s deputy to boss Puigdemont. Previous visit to which everything indicates that Pedro Sánchez himself is preparing to pay homage to a criminal who has escaped from justice and is in a foreign country.

This is what the aforementioned Pepe Álvarez and his colleague have taken to CCOO and UGT Unai Sordovery far from the honesty and good sense of their historical leaders, Marcelino Camacho and Nicolás Redondo, or their successors such as José María Fidalgo, Cándido Méndez or Ignacio Fernández Toxo. Unions that have become mere bureaucratic organizationsalms from official subsidies. Unions that each one of them costs us Spaniards more than the Royal Housewhen every day Spanish society demonstrates with its desertion and a declining and increasingly precarious membership that they do not represent it.

And with them a minister whose balance in four years at the head of the Ministry of Labor is having placed Spain as the country with the highest unemployment rate of the developed economiessurpassing Turkey and Greece, replacing social dialogue with dictatorial imposition, adulterating the unemployment statistics that they have more cheating than Tezanos surveysand transfer job rotation to permanent contracts to the point that today it is no longer synonymous with having and maintaining a stable social job. Because instead of creating employment, it is distributed; which explains the drop in productivity and hours worked.

The same one that is now going off the hook announcing a dismissal reform, which has not yet materialized, without taking into account that 99% of our business fabric are SMEs and the self-employedthat the tax effort borne by Spanish companies is 17.8% higher than that of the EU, that Spain is among the countries that have the worst tax competitiveness in the OECD with a strong decline in the current legislature, with both national investment as a foreigner in free fall and ignoring, due to ideological prejudices or ignorance, that it is only companies that create wealth and jobs while administrations only create officials. And as data shows, since Sánchez has governed, the public workforce has grown by 407,139 new jobs and the bill for the payment of administration salaries has risen by 35,727 million since 2018 and already exceeds 164,000 million annually. Amen.