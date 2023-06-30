Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender, Georg Anastasiadis

The Münchner Merkur interviewed Horst Seehofer at his home in Ingolstadt. © Marcus sleep

In an interview with Merkur.de and TZ, former Prime Minister Horst Seehofer talks about asylum policy, the situation of the CSU – and his daughter’s political career.

Ingolstadt – A house in the Ingolstadt district of Gerolfing, not ostentatious, rather inconspicuous. There is no bell at the garden gate, but the gentleman who calmly approaches with a key a minute after the bell rings is well known. He has become slimmer, he looks healthier, fit. Horst Seehofer greets, opens the gate and offers a firm handshake. It’s an unusual meeting. Seehofer, who will be 74 in a few days, has hardly spoken since leaving politics at the end of 2021. No interview, rarely appearances, never anything national, no party congress, no board meeting and, oh yes, no medals either. For the first time he speaks up – and emphasizes that this interview is and will remain an exception.

Mr. Seehofer, you will be 74 on Tuesday. How are you?

Good. Retirement is a very beautiful phase of life when you are reasonably healthy. The only drawback: It is the last phase of life.

One hears so little from you. Why?

I was active in politics for 50 years. Seven governments in Bonn, Berlin, Munich. After such a long and work-intensive time, I have decided to draw a line and live differently: privately. Even if I often had to bite my tongue: Today you are the first – and maybe only – exception to the vow of silence.

There is so much to say about politics! Germany is very concerned about the strengthening of the AfD. What advice does the successful ex-CSU boss and prime minister have?

(Longer pause) The most important thing is: You won’t be able to fight the AfD with whining, wailing and insults to voters. Radical groups, right or left, emerge from wrong politics. If you want to downsize the AfD, you have to fight the causes for its strengthening.

Namely?

This is not monocausal. First and foremost, of course, it always depends on an incumbent federal government. But that alone would not be sufficient justification. There are also reasons that lie with the Union. The CDU and CSU derive little benefit from their dissatisfaction with the federal government. The dissatisfied people go straight to the AfD. After losing the federal election through its own fault, the Union still lacks a clear course, authentic personnel and honest unity.

But then it’s a long way off.

Strauss said: Insufficient analysis of a lost election is the basis for the next difficult election result. You recently noticed that unity is crumbling when you asked the candidate for chancellor. You will see that we lack authentic people across the board as soon as you look for leading figures. Especially in social policy, when some novices suggest that you have to work until you are 72. So – people also want to know from an opposition: What do you stand for?

A key issue: migration. Why has the CSU become so monosyllabic?

I’m talking about the Union as a whole. The then Chancellor Angela Merkel often told me that I shouldn’t talk so much about this topic. My counter-argument: If you keep quiet about a big topic, people still talk about it. Everything else is sheer illusion. Ten years ago we had 80 million inhabitants, now there are 84 million. People experience the problems of migration in practice. Complex – in the apartments, rents, in school, in security. Staying silent is the wrong strategy. As a Union, we should have communicated a holistic and concrete migration concept right from the start – using decent language to make it clear that humanity and order belong together. There is no humanity without order. Yes to help for the persecuted and for war refugees from Ukraine! But no to illegal immigration to Europe with no prospect of staying; Unfortunately, this sometimes includes more than half of the asylum applications.

Ironically, a left-dominated federal government is now tightening asylum policy at EU level and is doing everything that a certain Horst Seehofer wanted seven years ago. Are you rubbing your eyes?

That’s how it is in politics. Sometimes you have to wait for general opinion to agree with personal opinion.

At that time you were downright ostracized for your demand for upper limits and your warning not to overburden citizens when migrating. Do you feel bitter that you have been wronged?

Oh, you know – in the roles I had, a subscription to criticism was part of it.

You have enjoyed the subscription to the fullest…

I even provoked it sometimes. Because I was sure of the content: The only way to deal with the migration crisis is to decide at Europe’s external border who has the prospect of staying. Europe is a community of values ​​based on democracy, the rule of law and human dignity. In a few weeks, the right to asylum must be able to be examined at the external border of a confederation of states set up in this way. There are no human rights violations.

Is Interior Minister Faeser now ending the “rule of injustice” – as you scolded in 2016?

I don’t answer exaggerated questions in retirement.

This retirement seems to suit him well. Many former politicians radiate a kind of restlessness, some quarrel with the loss of importance, cling to status, drivers, office. Seehofer drives himself again, types emails himself. He reads a lot, goes for walks every day, takes care of himself. Ten kilos less, you can see. Somehow he doesn’t let himself be rushed. And if he wants to say one more sentence or finish a thought, but the interviewer presses on, he makes it clear with a gentle nudge on the shoulder: slowly, one after the other. He then takes three hours to do it. And some of his answers have to be read between the lines.

Guest in Ingolstadt: Christian Deutschländer (left) and Georg Anastasiadis with Horst Seehofer (middle). © Marcus sleep

Her successor Markus Söder has just presented Angela Merkel with the highest Bavarian medal. Rightly so, if you look at the chaos in asylum policy today?

I don’t comment on day-to-day politics. I’m talking about basic strategies: how to get the Union back where it belongs? That would be a corridor between 30 and 40 percent nationwide – that’s our place in the party landscape. We have to restore this unique selling proposition. It pains me when I read that the last people’s party is Nea Dimokratia in Greece, because Mitsotakis has a clear course in migration policy.

Could the CSU still get an absolute majority?

Generally, yes. The CSU will get a good, maybe very good election result in October. Bayern is doing well too. And we get strong help from all directions – from the traffic lights and from the weakness of the Bavarian opposition.

Putin has invaded Ukraine and is waging a merciless war against the people there. Merkel claims today that she was always aware of Putin’s dangerousness. They also?

No. And I never heard it so clearly from the Chancellor back then either. We were both convinced that we had to cultivate pragmatic and realpolitik relationships with authoritarian systems like China and Russia. We Bavarians in particular, because we have stronger economic ties. That has been shamelessly and brutally abused by Putin. You will never have a normal dialogue with Putin again. But there will be a time after Putin.

During Seehofer’s time as Prime Minister and Federal Minister of the Interior, the couple’s private house was one of the best protected and shielded residences in the republic – and also taboo for journalists. From time to time he used to invite people to his holiday home in the Altmühltal, the one with the legendary model railway in the basement; but Ingolstadt-Gerolfing remained strictly private. Above all, this spot is: wonderfully normal. The lawn on the narrow, well-kept and perfectly mature property is freshly mowed, a fountain ripples in the summer heat, the landlord tells of blackbirds cooling off there. Coffee and cake are ready on the terrace, and a spoon with the Ingolstadt coat of arms in the sugar bowl.

Horst Seehofer with his wife Karin. © Marcus sleep

Her daughter Susanne wants to go into politics, is a candidate for the state parliament, but for the FDP. Have you ever tried to get you into the CSU?

No. We talked about politics often and without pressure. Susanne has both feet on the ground. She has now chosen her political path, and my wife and I respect that with all our hearts.

If you could give her just one piece of advice on what is important in a politician, which one?

There’s only one thing anyway: to acquire personal trust. To be authentic so that people say: I believe him. This is also the best recipe against radicals.

Would you like her to move into the state parliament?

Yes, I wish that. Even if the FDP moves in, the CSU can and will achieve a good result.

Does Susanne Seehofer get her second vote?

(laughs) We’ve been doing postal voting for years. My children always went to another room to vote so that their father wouldn’t see what they were ticking. Voting secrecy is a valuable asset. We think so this time too.

You yourself have retired from politics. How is everyday life at Seehofer?

We now take care of friendships together – I haven’t been able to do that enough for decades. I help locally the sports clubs, the universities in the region. We just found supporters who saved a Franciscan church in the middle of Ingolstadt. And: I’ve become an almost fanatical lover of nature. If I were prime minister again and had one wish, I would immediately declare the entire Danube floodplain a national park.

Oh – still a bit of political melancholy?

No. Because the final line was chosen very consciously. If you stop, you have to let go. In the run-up to my departure from Bavaria at the beginning of 2018, there weren’t the best experiences, those were weeks of intrigue. Nevertheless, I made the official handovers very decent. I voted for the new Prime Minister – the result showed it – and advised my CSU to never lose sight of the little people. Looking back, I can say with all my heart: I had my time. She was incredibly beautiful.

Interview: Georg Anastasiadis & Christian Deutschländer