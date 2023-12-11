Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz is trying to use brutal pressure to drive the three traffic light partners apart. A comment from Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Chris Emil Janßen/Imago | Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

The traffic light is in crisis. But the Union-led countries are sending a bad signal when they block the “Growth Opportunities Act”. A comment.

Berlin – In the divided traffic light coalition, one crisis meeting follows the next, but the exasperated German citizens still only know where the SPD, Greens and FDP do not want to save money. The slogans for perseverance sound more and more desperate. This is fatal, because with every day that the government fails to provide clarity about the financial policy guidelines for next year, the country's economic crisis deepens. Companies are putting off investment decisions, and the ongoing uncertainty is also weighing on the minds of unsettled citizens. Some are reacting with reluctance to buy, especially in the Christmas business, which is so important for the struggling retail sector.

This is primarily the government's problem, but it could quickly become one of the opposition parties CDU and CSU if more and more angry citizens turn to radical parties in the year of the three state elections in the east. It is not a good signal that the Union-led states have now stopped Finance Minister Lindner's “Growth Opportunities Act” in the mediation process, which the CDU and CSU themselves had previously praised as one of the few bright spots in red-green-yellow government work. With a manageable spending volume of just three billion euros, it should, among other things, provide incentives for the construction of rental housing and stimulate investment and research.

It's clear: It is not the Union's core task to stabilize the government. Opposition leader Merz is trying to use brutal pressure to drive the three traffic light partners apart, and it is possible that FDP leader Lindner would not be completely unhappy if the Greens or SPD terminated his coalition because of the austerity measures enforced by the CDU. But tomorrow's government would not be served if the entire country became unstable as a result. George Anastasiadis