Yeclano Deportivo recovers the leadership this day after the stumble of Cartagena B. For third place there is a duel from Murcia between Racing and Ciudad. All the contenders for the ‘playoff’ positions lost this week. Lorca becomes fifth again and takes two points from La Unión, which begins to weaken at the beginning of the year. He has added only one point of six possible and loses steam. The same thing happens to UCAM B, which was launched and hit it in Huércal-Overa. The people of Almería reinforce themselves to get out of the well.

In crops of nobody



Bullense, Cartagena UCAM and Imperial yield



Bullense, Cartagena-UCAM and Imperial lost their respective matches and begin to walk through no man’s land. They have been joined by Archena, who bounced back with two wins in late games, only to lose again to direct rival Caravaca on Sunday at the Andrés Abenza. There are elbows for leaving the lower zone and to show it, we only have to say that of the last seven, five won. Caravaca, El Palmar, Huércal-Overa, Los Garres and La Minera compress the bottom and Mazarrón, with their latest defeat, is already three points behind the penultimate classified. The worst, their two consecutive losses.

A cute UCAM



University students give life to Huércal-Overa



UCAM B hit it hard during their visit to the Hornillo, despite starting out winning. The university students saw how Ponte, twice, left the points in Huércal-Overa. Oxygen balloon for the people of Almeria.

On the other hand, Archena does not finish solving the problems that have been accumulating, after two victories, they lose before their public and the worst thing is that they begin to repeat that indolent image that has made them lose many points.

Duel of the needy



Oxygen balloon for El Palmar and Los Garres



El Palmar won by the minimum in a duel of needy. José Antonio’s goal in the seventh minute was enough to beat a Mazarrón with more haste than success. The Mazarroneros, who have lost three of the last four games, continue to be the red lantern. The ‘Men of Paco’, meanwhile, have chained two victories and leave the cursed positions.

Los Garres also played an important game. Those of Gabi Correa, with many new faces, managed to beat the rooster La Unión, Correa breathed happily: «My players needed to add. This is going to change,” he said. The greens continue to decline, just one point away from jumping to the quiet zone.

to life or death



La Minera can with the Blue Bullet



It was one of those life-or-death matches and La Minera managed to save him. He knocked down a struggling Blue Bullet with three straight losses. Watch out for the Llano del Beal team, who have won two of their last three games.