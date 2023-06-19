Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU, left) and his party leader Friedrich Merz are on a confrontational course. Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis comments on the quarrels in the CDU. © Christoph Soeder/dpa/Klaus Haag

The CDU is on fire. NRW Prime Minister Wüst rumbles against party leader Merz. The Union dispute even surpasses the chaos of the traffic light government. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

In “Anne Will” Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck surprised with the frank admission that he was “not satisfied” with the work of his traffic light government. Who is that, one would like to call out consolingly to the green climate minister with the sad dog look! And add: No matter how big the traffic light chaos may be – it is surpassed by the CDU opposition. It’s been ablaze since NRW leader Hendrik Wüst’s party leader Friedrich Merz of populism and promptly caught the Merz counterattack that in North Rhine-Westphalia the CDU was just as unsuccessful in the fight against the AfD as in the federal government.

Dispute shows how irreconcilable the Merkel and Merz camps are

You can find the hard tit-for-tat from Merz unsure. But the ping-pong of accusations shows how irreconcilable the Merkel and Merz camps are to this day. Merz has an acceptance problem among the population, but most Union voters also do not want the Merkel policy that failed so badly everywhere that Wüst finds so great. It doesn’t matter who is the candidate for chancellor: the CDU and CSU are torn and without a clear course and cannot fully exploit their potential voters.

The Union is constantly circling around two crucial questions: how do we deal with Merkel (CSU boss Söder awards her the Order of Merit this week) – and how with the AfD? A look at Italy would be worthwhile. There, right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with a clearly pro-Western course, managed to outperform Putin’s buddies Salvini and Berlusconi. The alleged “patriots” of the AfD in particular have (to the displeasure of many conservatives in the party, especially in the West) thrown themselves at the murderer Putin like no other European party and thus placed themselves in a strategic trap. The accusation of “treason” with which the AfD abuses other parties actually falls back on itself. You just have to finally say it out loud instead of ducking away for fear of Höcke & Co.

