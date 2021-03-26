CSU boss Markus Söder calls for a “clear line” from the Union – the C parties have rarely been more divided. Locker-Laschet versus Lockdown-Söder: That could end badly, says Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

The CSU boss diagnoses a “mood of change” in Germany as gloomy as it is correct – but the panic union is as far removed from the “clear line” that he recommends to the C parties as a means of counteracting it, as the cow is from the tightrope championship : Söder wants to pull the Corona emergency brake, but the CDU Prime Minister prefer to loosen it.

The Chancellor admits a cardinal mistake – and after her “historic” apology, nevertheless, remarks as if there were no management failures at all levels in virus politics. The possible chancellor candidates Markus Söder and Armin Laschet want to convey the appearance of unity – and kick each other’s shins every day as if they wanted to prove to the whole nation who the meanest schoolyard rowdy is. Plus the ever new Raffke revelations. Ruling parties have been chased away by voters for less reason.

Laschet or Söder? K-question decomposes the Union – Greens could come to the Chancellery as Merkel’s apprentices

Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of Münchner Merkur. © Marcus sleep

The problem is: the more relentless the top dogs Laschet and Söder fight their power struggle, the more injuries arise, the more difficult it will be after the freestyle of the common chancellor candidate to fool the voters into the great unity of the Union. And, perhaps even more important: to get the party base of the CDU and CSU to diligently stick up posters for the chancellor candidate from the other C-party and to face the insults at the election stands in all weathers.

Söder is no longer helping Red Bull: like a crippling poison, the K-question, which has been postponed, decomposes the Union. It has never been so easy for the Greens to sneak into power “in the sleeping car” – or another Söder apercu. Just don’t offend, don’t annoy anyone, demobilize your opponents. They are Angela Merkel’s most obedient apprentices.

