Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Ittihad Club, the champion of the Saudi Football League, officially announced its contract with international goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, after he decided not to continue with Al-Hilal.

Al-Mayouf, 36, wrote on his official website, “Twitter previously”: Praise be to God, my contract was signed with Al-Ittihad Club.

Al-Mayouf had asked Al-Hilal to renew his contract for a period of 3 years, a season before its end, but he did not find approval for his request. The goalkeeper will officially wear the “Tigers” shirt.

Al-Mayouf imposed himself as the best Saudi goalkeeper during the past years, after the achievements and championships he achieved beginning with Al-Hilal, with whom he grew up, and defended his colors between 2004 and 2007, before moving to Al-Ahly, where he played between 2007 and 2016, to return to the “leader” and remain in ranks until this summer.

Despite this, Al-Mayouf did not participate with the Saudi national team in the World Cup last year, due to a dispute between him and his former French coach, Hervé Renard.

Al-Mayouf had made statements, in which he confirmed that he had retired from international football, to retract his decision, which Renard did not accept, to insist on his removal from the “green”.

Al-Mayouf’s record with Al-Hilal includes winning the Saudi League title 6 times, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup 3 times, the Saudi Super Cup twice, and the AFC Champions League twice.

And with Al-Ahly, he won the Saudi League title once, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup 3 times, the Crown Prince Cup once, and the Gulf Club Cup once.