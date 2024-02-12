Home page politics

From: Marcus Mäckler, Mike Schier

Press Split

Ahead of political Ash Wednesday in Bavaria, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil comments on culture wars, the German economy – and the Union.

Munich – There was a lot of ridicule for the traffic light coalition during the carnival, and then a slap in the face during the Berlin election. Things get hearty on political Ash Wednesday in Bavaria. Chairman Lars Klingbeil comes to the SPD. A conversation.

Mr. Klingbeil, Ash Wednesday in Bavaria – do you have any idea what to expect?

I am very excited. I've had Ash Wednesday performances before, but never in the actual stronghold. I approach it with a bit of awe because it's a different climate for me as a North German.

It's not harmless. Friedrich Merz said the sentence in Lower Bavaria: Germany is here – and not in Kreuzberg.

I will definitely not allow myself to be tempted to use such discriminatory sentences.

SPD leader Klingbeil: “It doesn’t matter whether someone drives a car or eats bratwurst”

However, it is difficult to deny the growing alienation of rural areas from the capital.

This is a big topic for me. I also come from the country, from the Lüneburg Heath. I see the challenges. The farmers' protests are not just about agricultural diesel, but rather about the question: do those responsible in Berlin actually see the reality of our lives? For example, it's about mobility, health care, job opportunities.

Your Answer?

In fact, some debates are too influenced by the metropolises for me. But drawing the opposite conclusion from this and badmouthing cities like Berlin is just as wrong. Popular parties have to build bridges.

Apparently that doesn't work.

As party leader, I always said that it doesn't matter whether someone drives a car, eats bratwurst or flies to Mallorca once a year. I do culture wars like that, the SPD doesn't join in. I can only observe how other parties handle this. And I often do this with a shake of my head.

Lars Klingbeil, Federal Chairman of the SPD, presents © Daniel Löb/dpa

You were just talking about job opportunities. Are you worried about Germany as a location?

Politicians should not worry, but rather provide answers. Germany has made a number of mistakes in recent years, for example by making ourselves dependent on Russian gas or by allowing our infrastructure to wear out. We have already successfully tackled many things in the last few months. A debate about what additional things we can do is right. But the proposals not only have to make good headlines, they also have to be implementable and financed. It's no use if everyone blows something into the room.

Klingbeil: Abolition of solidarity “does not help the economic strength of our country”

Sorry, it's not just anyone who is blowing – it's the economics and finance ministers.

Last time I checked, neither of them were SPD members. The SPD is dealing with the issue responsibly and sees the need for action.

For example?

We have launched the Growth Opportunities Act together with the states, which will give the economy an initial boost. But we also urgently need more investment in our future. 30 years ago we had an infrastructure that everyone was proud of. Today we not only complain about the railways, but also about the lack of digital networks, power and hydrogen lines. This is a huge issue, especially in Bavaria. We have to catch up.

Mr. Lindner wants tax cuts for companies. Does the SPD say “no”?

I am in favor of tax relief that leads to more investment. We got this started with the Growth Opportunities Act. But abolishing the solidarity would relieve the burden on many millionaires. This does not help our country's economic strength.

Mr. Habeck fears that the Growth Opportunities Act will only have a “homeopathic” effect after the Mediation Committee.

It would be good if the CDU and CSU would come out of their sulks and work constructively.

Suddenly everyone is talking about the economy, but there is hardly any talk about migration anymore. Is everything already sorted out?

Both topics are closely related. Just ask the companies that urgently need workers and skilled workers. We have achieved a lot there.

Klingbeil does not want to let Germany become “a heartless country”.

Many people feel that too little is being done to stop uncontrolled immigration.

It doesn't help to conduct these debates in a populist and resentful manner. Olaf Scholz and Nancy Faeser have achieved a successful negotiation at the EU level with the asylum compromise. We have also changed the laws so that countries can carry out returns more quickly. And we have also managed to take effective action against smuggling crime with border controls.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

But is that enough? Markus Söder (CSU) questions the individual basic right to asylum.

As SPD chairman, I will not allow Germany to become a heartless country. Believe me: The border controls, the European approach at the external borders, the solidarity in the EU, all of this will reduce the numbers.

When?

They've already gone down. As a reminder: the CSU strong guys in the Interior Ministry, who always gave populist interviews, did not have the strength to achieve anything with the other countries at the European level. Nancy Faeser did it.

Traffic light billing in Berlin “has not happened”

Especially in East Germany, people expect more. Have you already lost the state elections in September?

Absolutely no way. In East Germany in particular, we have ensured that jobs are created with the settlements in the semiconductor and chip industry, and with the increase in the minimum wage, many people there have more money in their pockets.

The SPD lost drastically in the by-election in Berlin. In Bavaria, the Chancellor's party is still at six percent. A disaster!

I'm not happy with that. But I became Olaf Scholz's campaign manager when the SPD was at twelve percent. The successful outcome is known. Elections are decided in the end. And with regard to Berlin, I say: The reckoning brought about by the opposition has not materialized.