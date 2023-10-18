By the end of the year, 12 Brazilian states will only make the document available in an updated format, according to the Ministry of Management

Brazil has already issued 2 million units of the new unified identity card. The model, announced in February this year, establishes the CPF as the only identification number for each Brazilian. The expectation is that other services, such as the driver’s license and the SUS (Unified Health System) card, will be integrated into the document through a QR Code.

The information was released by the Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, this Wednesday (October 18, 2023), in an interview with the program “Good morning, minister”from EBC (Brazilian Communications Company).

According to Dweck, at least 11 states in the country plus the Federal District will only issue the new identity card model by November this year. They are: Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, in addition to DF. Find out how to obtain the document here.

See the changes in the new identity card:

“The law says that you have up to 10 years for all Brazilians to have this new identity card in their hands, but President Lula has already expressed the desire for everyone to have this card by the end of his term. It will depend on whether the federal government has the resources to speed up the process.”stated the minister.

Now, the ministry focuses on planning a campaign that further publicizes the launch of the new format. According to Dweck, some people have faced difficulty crossing the country’s borders because the document is not recognized by Brazilian authorities.

“I have already sent a letter to all public bodies so that everyone is aware of the new card. Soon, we will also have this publicity campaign, which would be at the beginning of this year, but we need to postpone it until November”he said.