The Union Society for Human Rights praised the UAE’s efforts in combating terrorism and drying up its sources globally, noting its contributions to promoting world peace and consecrating international commitment to human rights.

This came in two oral statements delivered by the association, in cooperation with the Arab-European Forum for Dialogue and Human Rights, during the general discussion of the fourth item of the work of the 55th high-level session of the Human Rights Council held at the United Nations Palace in Geneva, pertaining to “human rights situations that require the Council’s attention.” .

In the first oral statement submitted before the Human Rights Council, the President of the Union Society for Human Rights, Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, appreciated the efforts of the UAE to combat terrorism and dry up its sources of support and financing, and stressed the importance of the commitment and cooperation of countries to implement the International Partnership Agreement to Combat Terrorism, pointing out that the threats Terrorism represents a major challenge to human rights at the global level and poses a severe threat to international peace and security as it contributes to threatening human security, depriving civilians of their basic rights and killing innocent people, as well as increasing violations and deprivation of basic rights, especially life, freedom of movement and personal safety.

For her part, Vice President of the Union Society for Human Rights, Maryam Al-Ahmadi, in the second statement before the Human Rights Council, praised the efforts made by the UAE to spread world peace and establish international commitment to human rights. She stressed the important and effective role of the Human Rights Council, and its legal and moral responsibility in protecting the lives of civilians, especially women and children who pay the heavy price of conflicts in their countries.