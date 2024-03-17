Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Union Society for Human Rights praised the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution on “Measures to Combat Islamophobia,” which came within the framework of the International Day to Combat Hatred of Islam (Islamophobia). It also appreciated the resolution's call for the appointment of a special United Nations envoy concerned with combating Islamophobia.

The Board of Directors of the Union Society for Human Rights affirmed that the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly contributes to the establishment of comprehensive societies filled with peace and justice, and encourages the promotion of a culture of tolerance, based on respect for human rights and the diversity of religions and beliefs, which is one of the pillars of our common Islamic history.

In this regard, he referred to the efforts and measures taken by the United Arab Emirates to confront the scourge of religious intolerance, and what fuels incitement or spread of hatred, out of belief in the Islamic faith, the Constitution, and established laws governing the promotion of the spread of the values ​​of peace, tolerance, and acceptance of others.

He called for standing firmly in the face of everything that would incite religious, sectarian and sectarian strife that threatens the security of societies, and uprooting them from their roots. He also urged the international community to ensure follow-up to the resolution, which contributes to consolidating the principle of peaceful coexistence between peoples and civilizations and a comprehensive human rights commitment.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on combating Islamophobia, on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (Islamophobia). 115 countries voted in favor of the resolution, which Pakistan drafted and presented to the Assembly on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, while 44 countries abstained from voting, and no country voted against the resolution. The resolution, entitled “Measures to Combat Islamophobia,” calls for the appointment of a special United Nations envoy concerned with combating Islamophobia.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, before the United Nations General Assembly in commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia:

“The decision on measures to combat Islamophobia is crucial and timely, as it comes against the backdrop of the alarming rise of Islamophobia around the world.”