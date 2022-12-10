The Union for Electricity and Water has established five procedures before cutting off electricity and water for consumers who have accumulated due bills, starting with identifying the accounts whose dues are paid and ending with cutting off service after 24 days from the issuance of the bill.

The Director General of the Union for Electricity and Water, Muhammad Saleh, told “Emirates Today” that in the event that the bills accumulated on the consumer and he was unable to pay them for his own reasons, the Union for Water and Electricity follows a precise mechanism in this field to ensure that the service is not cut off from the consumer except in the narrowest limits and as a measure last.

He explained that five procedures were put in place before cutting off the service for accounts that are late in paying bills, which is defining a list of accounts whose dues have not been paid after 24 days of issuance of the bill, after which several reminders are sent to the customer, including electronic correspondence and recorded voice calls, as well. The call center communicates with some groups that are excluded from the service cut-off procedures.

He explained that, based on the results of communication with customers who are late in paying dues in the aforementioned manner, the account numbers for which the service is likely to be cut off are counted, taking into account the customer’s credit rating in the company’s records, and as a final step, the customer is notified at the time of issuing the cut-off order that the service will be cut off as a result of not Payment of dues.

He pointed out that, according to the database of the Union for Water and Electricity, most of the consumer complaints that are monitored and received relate to high water consumption fees, for two reasons. It is due to a malfunction in the meter, so it is replaced without the customer incurring any costs in return, while the second reason is a discrepancy in consumption rates, especially with regard to electricity due to the different seasons of the year, as the consumer can notice this himself when reviewing consumption rates between the winter and summer seasons.

5 procedures before cutting the bill

1. Determine the list of accounts whose dues have not been paid 24 days after the invoice issuance

2. Send several reminders to the customer, including electronic correspondence and recorded voice calls.

3. Communicate with some groups that are excluded from the service cut-off procedures

4. Limiting account numbers from which service may be cut off, taking into consideration the credit customer’s classification in the company’s records

5. Finally, the customer is notified at the time of issuing the cut-off order that the service will be cut off as a result of non-payment of dues.