Gala atmosphere at the Artés Carrasco in the second leg of the regional final of the promotion phase to the Second RFEF. La Unión Atlético passes, who won the match with a direct free kick from Álex in extra time and went on to the national phase because there was a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Better was the approach of Palomeque, who knew how to wait and won the game against Acciari in the calculation of the two games. He knew how to play his tricks and ended up winning fairly. It can be said that the locals were very conformist and ended up paying for it with their stingy game and few offensive possibilities.

In the first period the marker did not move, but there were occasions. For many minutes the Palomeque team dominated, against a crouching Lorca in defense and with hardly any transitions in midfield. As the minutes passed, it was the local team that had clear chances on the counter. The first was for Cellou, he stayed three meters from the goalkeeper and did not finish off. A cross from this player ended with a header from Peli that went wide. Titi and Moha also had chances, but they had no luck in the shot either. The only occasion for the visitors was a shot by Walter that Archibald saved.

lorca Archibald; Mario Aznar, Víctor Oliver (Fresneda, 15), Juande, Rubén Primo; Peli, Albert (Passoti, 104), Javi Vera (Pipi, 77), Moha (Luismi, 104); Cellou (Farisato, 104) and Titi (Dani Bermejo, 70). 0 – 1 The Union Irureta; Aguirre (Mario, 97), Monty, Walter (Álex, 97), Sergi; Sergio (Tato, 94), Valdeolivas, Javi Grillo, Vitolo (Javi Rosa, 120); Josema (Fran Cortés, 68) and Belencoso. Goal:

0-1, Alex (minute 105).

Referee:

Palencia Cardeno. He admonished Juande, Vitolo, Valdeolivas, Javi Grillo, Belencoso, Monty and Alex. Red card for Titi when he was on the bench.

The stadium:

Arts Carrasco. 4,000 spectators.

Nothing happened in the second half either, with two teams that limited themselves to defending their goal. With the passing of the minutes there was fear of losing, and both Acciari and Palomeque did not take risks. At the locals Víctor Oliver and Javi Vera were injured, leaving their place to Fresneda and Pipi to give consistency to the midfield. The minutes were consumed and the extra time was reached.

The first part of extra time was fatal for Lorca Deportiva, who saw how La Unión took the lead on the scoreboard. The goal was achieved by Alex from a direct free kick, the ball touched the crossbar and slipped into Archibald’s goal. There were 15 minutes left to play and Lorca was forced to score. Acciari’s team ran out of strength to attack and was unable to score. Unión Atlético won the tie and is only 180 minutes away from achieving a historic promotion to the Second RFEF. Penya Independent, Villabés, Getafe B, El Palo FC, Subiza, Salamanca UDS, La Calzada, Vimenor, Córdoba B, Azuaga, UD San ​​Fernando, Ejea, Torrent, llescas, Leoia, Sant Andreu and L’Entregu are the other classified teams .