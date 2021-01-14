Russian doctors cannot be fired or suspended from work for refusing to be vaccinated against coronavirus. All risks of getting sick are paid. Thus, the prospect of sanctions against health workers in interviews with RIA News was assessed by Mikhail Androchnikov, deputy chairman of the trade union of healthcare workers of the Russian Federation.

“Severe hazardous working conditions (…) first, they are paid as a hazard class. (…) and secondly, they are paid additionally for those who work with coronavirus infection, ”the expert noted, adding that doctors working with coronavirus patients are additionally insured.

Androchnikov also stressed that doctors are vaccinated voluntarily and they sign a consent before being vaccinated. However, as the specialist noted, they should still be vaccinated.

Earlier, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov said that before being vaccinated against coronavirus, it is worth taking an antibody test and being examined for hidden diseases. According to him, in the presence of antibodies, the vaccine should be used no earlier than in a year.