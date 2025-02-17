The Agrarian Organization La Unión Extremadura has sent to the four parliamentary groups of the Extremadura Assembly a proposal to pronounce the Chamber to urge the Government to reject the EU agreement with MERCOSUR.

This commercial agreement, which must be ratified by both the EU Council and the European Parliament, is a “Discrimination” for the Agrarian Sector of the European Unionsince the same “does not establish equal production standards for farmers, according to the Union in a press release.

This agrarian organization ensures that EU producers are required a series of “requirements” to produce to guarantee food security and maintenance of the environmentbut these same rules “do not apply” to the products imported from the countries that make up Mercosur.

As an example, it refers to Transgenic soy importsproducts from deforested areas, allow the use of hormones in meats or the use of phytosanitary prohibited in the EU such as sodium arsenito.

The effects of the agreement on European productions will mean a “reduction in the productive potential” of the EU, which will be “replaced” by productions of the countries that make up Mercosur, which are “less rigorous” in the fight against the Climate change and, therefore, with an “increase in carbon footprint both in production and transport.”

Nor is it fulfilled, the union maintains, the objective stated by the EU of prioritizing the nearness market or of reducing the carbon footprint in agricultural products.

The Union recalls that it has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture for which the Government of Spain will demand that all the commercial agreements They contemplate the so -called “mirror clauses”, for which they commit to demanding the same conditions to imported products as to the EU.

In this way, if the EU – Mercosur agreement is ratified in current terms “it would bring dire consequences for the Extremaduran agrarian sector” in “as important” productions as in meat beef, rice, the beekeeping sector, among others.

For this reason, they claim to all the political forces of the region that oppose the signing of a commercial agreement that “discriminates to the producers of Extremadura.” To do this, he has sent a request to the parliamentary groups of PSOE, PP, Vox and united by Extremadura so that, through articles 217 and 218 of the Assembly Regulation, a proposal for the pronouncement of the Chamber is processed, in the that the government is urged not to ratify said agreement.

They also ask these parties to urged their euros to vote against the ratification of the commercial agreement in the European Parliament.