His Excellency Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi and His Excellency Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, members of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council, participated in the tenth consultative meeting of the Association of Senates, Shura Councils and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World in the Kingdom of Eswatini on the two topics of the multifaceted effects of international crises on the economies of Africa and the Arab world and the importance of the green economy In achieving sustainable development in Africa and the Arab world.

His Excellency Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, member of the Federal National Council, confirmed in a speech to the Parliamentary Division during an intervention on the topic “The effects of multifaceted international crises on the economies of Africa and the Arab world” that the global economy was shaken by successive and interrelated crises, as the whole world suffered from the negative repercussions of the Corona pandemic, and then increased The complexity and fragility of the economic landscape, the geopolitical conflicts and their repercussions on markets, raw materials and energy, at a time when the world is increasingly witnessing the pressures of climatic threats on human life and its resources, all of this has made economic challenges more difficult and complex than ever before, especially in the African and Arab regions.

His Excellency added that the traditional economic model is no longer able to withstand these complex and difficult challenges, and keep pace with the rapid trends and changes, in a very complex and ambiguous world, and an economy that has become more developed and competitive, and therefore these economic challenges make us, as parliamentarians, represent our Arab and African peoples in front of a very precise responsibility. And a difficult test to turn these extremely complex and difficult challenges into opportunities for success and development, and we will only achieve this by supporting the paths of joint economic cooperation between the African and Arab regions, and creating an environment that supports economic and investment growth characterized by openness, flexibility, sustainability, justice and transparency, and adopting a participatory development approach in creating investment opportunities in different sectors. The new economy, support for supply chains, the movement of funds, goods and talents across borders, the adoption of innovation, modern technology and digitization, capacity building and the transfer of expertise, knowledge and good practices in order to advance the movement of trade, investment and services and ensure their work in a flexible and sustainable manner, and perhaps all of this would accelerate the pace of economic recovery, Improving the quality and well-being of our Arab and African peoples.

His Excellency stressed that the United Arab Emirates will oversee its economic future at a confident pace by adopting an economic approach characterized by openness, diversity, flexibility and sustainability. Therefore, the country has launched many ambitious future strategies and plans that will push towards a future economy within the framework of the vision and objectives of the next fifty years for the state, and building Accordingly, the state has developed legislation and policies related to the investment environment, provided many economic facilities and incentives, and launched ambitious and inspiring strategies and initiatives to support and attract talents and minds in various fields and from all walks of life.

He stated that a recent report by the World Trade Organization stated that the UAE ranked 11th in the world in terms of merchandise exports during the year 2022, with a total of $599 billion, as it contributed 2.4 percent of the world’s exports of goods, achieving a growth of 41 percent. The UAE represents an inspiring experience in overcoming many economic challenges and building on them, to create opportunities for success and economic growth.

He also called on His Excellency to participate in the effectiveness of the Parliamentary Conference of the World Trade Organization in Abu Dhabi during the first quarter of 2024, on the sidelines of the thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, which the country is honored to host at the same time, given that we are facing an opportunity for African and Arab countries to contribute effectively towards reshaping the features of The future of global trade, stimulating sustainable economic growth.