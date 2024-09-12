This Saturday, September 14 at 6:50 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, we will have another edition of the National Classic between Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara and for this match the red-and-white team made a change in its clothing to face the match.
The Sacred Flock usually wears a combination of blue shorts in its first uniform, however, to visit the capital, the team from Guadalajara will wear white shorts.
This adjustment to their uniform could be seen on the official Liga MX website, where it can be seen that the Guadalajara team will wear the traditional red and white jersey with vertical stripes with white shorts and blue socks.
This variation in their uniform is pre-approved by the league from the beginning of the tournament, so the team can use it.
The reason for the change in the color of the Guadalajara team’s shorts is to avoid confusion during the match, since the home team will wear its traditional uniform with a yellow shirt and socks and blue shorts. As is well known, teams cannot wear the same color of clothing during a match.
