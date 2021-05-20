Russian schools will again make the Unified State Exam (USE) compulsory. In 2022, all graduates who are not even going to enter universities will have to pass it. This was stated by the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev, reports RIA News…

He noted that at the moment the USE is taken only by those students who want to go for higher education. In 2021, the format of last year’s exams, introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, is preserved.

In addition, various sanitary security measures continue to be in force, such as zigzag seating, limiting the number of people in the rooms, ventilating and disinfecting.

In 2022, schoolchildren will again take compulsory exams in Russian language and mathematics to confirm their certificate. The rest of the items can be selected at will.

Earlier, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said that the Unified State Exam is an ineffective system of knowledge and a copy of Western educational standards. He spoke out against such “violence against children and the very idea of ​​education.” The first chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science, Oleg Smolin, had previously proposed to cancel the Unified State Exam for those who do not want to go for higher education, and those who have creative abilities.