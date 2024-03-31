Cairo (AFP)

A goalless draw dominated the three matches of the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-finals on Saturday, as Esperance of Tunisia, Young Africans of Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Mazembe of Congo failed to exploit the home advantage against ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Petro de Luanda of Angola.

Only Al-Ahly of Egypt, the defending champion, benefited in the first-leg matches by defeating its guest, Simba of Tanzania, with a goal from Ahmed Nabil Kouka, to put one foot in the golden square.

Esperance, aspiring to the fifth title in its history and the first since 2019, gave up a good opportunity to score a comfortable victory at the expense of its guest ASEC Mimosas, as the confrontation was devoid of goals at the Hamadi Al-Aqrabi Stadium in Rades in front of about 30,000 spectators.

The “Bab Souika” team tried to exploit the ground staff and public support to achieve what it aspires to, as it controlled the events from the first minutes of the match, while the Ivorian team with all its members retreated to the defense.

The Tunisian team shot 22 balls towards the Ivorian goal, compared to three for the Mimosa players, and the Esperance players also controlled the ball by 80%, but without any effectiveness.

Goalkeeper Charles Foley shouldered a heavy burden, but he excelled in defending his net against various Tunisian shots, especially from Brazilians Yann Sas and Rodrigo Rodriguez.

The two teams will meet next week in Abidjan, where the winner between them will face the winner of Sun Downs and Young Africans.

The goalless draw dominated the match against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, who are favorites for the title after winning the African League title last summer, with their guest, Young Africans of Tanzania, participating for the first time, in front of 60,000 spectators at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, and Al-Body is postponed to confronting them in the second leg. The quarter-finals next week in Pretoria.

Democratic Congolese Mazembe, seeking its sixth title in the competition and its first since 2015, failed to translate its absolute advantage in the match against its guest, Petro de Luanda of Angola, as it ended in a goalless draw in Lubumbashi.

The hosts completely controlled the proceedings, and they fired 28 shots at their Angolan guest's goal, compared to two shots by Petro de Luanda players.

The Angolan team kept its net clean for the seventh match in a row, as goalkeeper Hugo Marques excelled in defending his net, especially against Joel Biya's long shot. In the last minutes, Mazembe intensified its chances, and Mauritanian full-back Ibrahima Keita fired a rocket ball that Petrou's goalkeeper cleared, and Biya was almost snatched. The lead for his team was a header from close range, which Marques saved with his fingertips and turned it into a corner.

The decision was postponed until the return match next week in Luanda, where the winner between them will face the winner of the match between Al-Ahly of Egypt and Simba of Tanzania.