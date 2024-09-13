The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources stated that all current employment contract models have been unified into a unified model that applies to employees (citizens and non-citizens), regardless of the employment pattern. It explained that the new executive regulations of the Human Resources Law have specified the duration of the employment contract according to any of the new employment patterns, to be a maximum of three years, renewable, as decided by the employer, with the exception of the temporary contract (its duration is less than one year).

The Authority confirmed, in response to questions and inquiries from visitors to its official website, that the application of the unified employment contract model does not affect the rights of current employees when they are placed on it, in any way, as the whole matter is related to the governance of procedures only, noting that the unified contract includes a number of provisions, most notably that the probation period is six months, extendable for a similar period to become one year if the employee’s performance is low, and that all employees are subject to it regardless of their job grades, and the Council of Ministers may exempt or reduce that period only for those appointed to the rank of Undersecretary or Director General or those in their position in federal entities.

She pointed out that the executive regulations of the Government Human Resources Law added the “flexible work employment” system to the current employment systems, which include the “full-time” system for working for a single federal entity for all daily working hours throughout official working days, whether from the workplace, remotely, or a hybrid work pattern, based on the employment contract or what is agreed upon between the federal entity and the employee, and “part-time”, which is working for a federal entity for a specific number of working hours or days set for work, whether from the workplace, remotely, or a hybrid work pattern, based on the employment contract, or what is agreed upon between the federal entity and the employee, in addition to “temporary working”, which is work that the nature of its implementation requires a specific period, or is focused on a specific job and ends with its completion.

The Authority stated that the “flexible working hours” system that was introduced in the regulation means “work whose hours or working days change according to the volume of work and the economic and operational variables at the employer, as the employee is allowed to work at the employer at variable times according to the circumstances and requirements of the work.” It explained that flexible working hours are the same as the “full-time” system, but with the flexibility to change the hours of work or working days according to the volume of work and the economic and operational variables at the employer.

Request for “flexible working hours”

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources stated that converting an employee’s working hours to the flexible system is done either by the employer or upon the employee’s request, according to several mechanisms. The employer may, based on what is required by its work interest, and in accordance with the approved human resources procedures, change the employment pattern or contracting mechanism during the validity of the contract or upon its expiration, and the benefits and wages associated with either of them, in accordance with the controls contained in this decision, and within the approved financial allocations in the entity’s budget.

She pointed out that the employer may also, upon the employee’s request, change the employment pattern, provided that the request is consistent with the interest of work at the federal entity, and this shall be done a maximum of twice throughout the employee’s service period in the federal government.

9 functional patterns

Article 9 of the Executive Regulations of the Federal Government Human Resources Law has identified nine job types according to which federal government employees are assigned, including: full-time, part-time, temporary work, flexible work, work from the entity’s headquarters, remote work from within the country, remote work from outside the country, intensive work hours (compressed work week), and hybrid work.

According to the regulations, the employee’s benefits and wages vary according to the employment pattern, the type of work contracted for, and the mechanisms and benefits of contracting. In all cases, the employer may contract with the employee to perform the tasks required of him from the employer’s headquarters, or from outside it, or with a hybrid work pattern according to what the interest of the work requires.

The regulation allows the head of the federal entity or his delegate to change the type of work of the employee during the validity of the contract, or upon the expiration of its term, based on the interest of the work and its requirements, and in accordance with the conditions and controls contained in the decision and regulations issued by the Council of Ministers in this regard.