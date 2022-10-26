The passenger of the plane closed the window shade with his bare foot and ran into criticism on the network

The passenger of the plane during the flight filmed the unhygienic act of the fellow traveler who embarrassed him and shared it on the network. The incident was caught on video, the video was published by the @passengershaming account on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The posted footage shows how an unknown tourist stuck his bare foot to the chair in front and closed the porthole blind with his fingers. “Look at the stars, but stand firmly on the ground. Theodore Roosevelt, ”signed the author of the post, which received more than 192 thousand views.

The video caused disgust among the subscribers of the community, they expressed their indignation in the comments under the publication. “I would tear his leg off his body with my bare hands”, “The passenger should be punished for such behavior”, “Disgusting”, “How unpleasant and disgusting”, “Such actions drive me crazy”, “A completely ill-mannered passenger”, they criticized.

Earlier in October, former flight attendant Jane Hawkes told travelers the dirtiest places on board an aircraft, which are rarely cleaned between flights. According to her assurances, breeding grounds for microbes are folding tables for food and pockets located on the back of the chair in front.